St. Stephen man dies in vehicle crash Friday night
A 25-year-old man died in a three-vehicle crash Friday night in Brockway, a community about 30 minutes north of St. Stephen.
A 25-year-old St. Stephen man died at the scene of a three-vehicle crash Friday night in Brockway, a community about 30 minutes north of St. Stephen, N.B.
The crash occurred around 9 p.m. on Route 3.
The drivers of the other two vehicles were taken to hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, according to Cpl. Jared Ryan with the West District RCMP.
