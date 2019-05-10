St. Stephen man dies in vehicle crash Friday night

A 25-year-old St. Stephen man died at the scene of a three-vehicle crash Friday night in Brockway, a community about 30 minutes north of St. Stephen, N.B.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. on Route 3.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were taken to hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, according to Cpl. Jared Ryan with the West District RCMP.