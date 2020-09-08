Live performances return to Capitol Theatre despite COVID-19 restrictions

The show must go on and, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, audiences can enjoy live entertainment at Moncton's Capitol Theatre in person.

For now, the theatre's staff is only planning a few shows, hoping to gauge the public's appetite before booking a full slate of fall events.

Travel restrictions also limit who is able to play at the theatre.

"From the Atlantic Canadian bubble," Kim Rayworth, managing director for the venue, told Information Morning in Moncton on Monday. "And [there's] lots of those to work with, obviously."

She said the theatre has been able to stay afloat through the pandemic thanks to wage subsidies from the federal government.

And while the theatre's revenue was drastically cut, Rayworth said expenses were also slashed.

"We've just closed our financial year to the end of June, so we're in good shape," she said.

Shows might not break even

Still, while the curtains will rise once more this month, Rayworth said staff understand these first shows might not be hugely profitable, or even break even.

To follow health protocols, the 800-seat theatre needs to limit how many people it can allow in, maxing out at between 250 to 295 theatregoers.

Kim Rayworth said the theatre has been able to stay afloat throughout the pandemic thanks to the help of federal wage subsidies. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

"If people feel comfortable and they can come out, we'd love to have them and we'll see what, financially, those numbers represent for us," she said.

"But we do anticipate that during these harder restrictions, for us to operate not at full capacity will bring a financial deficit."

The first few shows will include Saint John-area musician Jessica Rhaye, comedians Nikki Payne and James Mullinger, and country music tribute artist Melly Dunn, among others, Rayworth said.

And despite the restrictions, the managing director said the shows are still important to host, even if they come with a cost.

"If we continue to support artists, continue to provide a service, continue to connect the audience with the artists, we'll get there over time," Rayworth said.

Other restrictions

Patrons will need to buy tickets from the box office in person as the theatre's online ticket service isn't available.

Audience members will also be required to wash their hands with hand sanitizer and perform a self-assessment upon entering the building.

Volunteers will avoid touching anyone's tickets. And while waiting in the lobby, show-goers should stand two metres apart.

Coat check isn't available and patrons will need to wear a mask when not seated.

When the show is over, volunteers will direct foot traffic to avoid people bunching up in the aisles as they leave.

Kim Rayworth is the Managing Director of the Capitol Theatre in Moncton. 8:23

While the theatre's staff hopes restrictions lessen with time, Rayworth said it's possible they could tighten if New Brunswick sees a second wave.

For now, Rayworth simply wants to take it slow to ensure that everything is done safely to ensure the doors can be open for future shows.

"We're like everyone else: we don't have a crystal ball. We can't know more than three or six months down the road. We only know what we know for today."