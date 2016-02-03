Less than 3 weeks before opening, nature centre loses all of its provincial funding
Cape Jourimain Nature Centre counted on $50,000 from province
Cape Jourimain Nature Centre is the most recent tourist attraction along the southeastern edge of New Brunswick to face an uncertain future because of cuts to provincial funding.
The centre in Bayfield is the last stop in New Brunswick before the Confederation Bridge to Prince Edward Island.
It was built, in part, with a stimulus package given to help the community after heavy job losses when the Marine Atlantic ferry crossing was closed, and the bridge was opened in 1997.
Susan Purdy, the chair of the board of directors, said the centre only heard recently about the funding cut.
"We received a letter on May 13 indicating to us that the province was no longer going to contribute $50,000 to our operating costs."
Cape Jourimain Nature Centre is scheduled to open Friday.
"At this late date, it's difficult," said Purdy.
She said the centre plans to employ its regular 22 seasonal employees, but their hours may be less than expected, and the centre's restaurant will not open this year.
"At the moment we are doing what we can to plan ahead, but if we get halfway through the season and our books are not balancing, then we're going to have to look where we can save money."
Green Party MLA Megan Mitton told the legislature that the spending cut follows other blows to tourism in her riding.
"The people of this region are feeling abandoned."
She said a plan to privatize the operation of Murray Beach Provincial Park has many residents in the area concerned, and the closest tourist information centre, in Aulac, was closed this year, she said.
"The past government shut down the tourist bureau there, and now [the centre's] funding has been cut, putting it at risk," said Mitton, who represents Memramcook-Tantramar.
But Susan Purdy said the centre will put a push on for more donations.
"We've survived a lot of licks, we've decided to treat this one as another one."
The Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture would not make anyone available for an interview.
