Cape Bald Packers fish plant on fire in Cap-Pelé

The Cape Bald Packers fish packing plant in Cap-Pelé is on fire.

"It's a vicious fire," said Cap-Pelé Mayor Serge Leger, who was at the site.

Leger said he was in shock and too upset to continue speaking. "We could lose up to 500 jobs here."

The village issued a warning on its Facebook page for residents to avoid all non-essential travel on Bas Cap-Pelé Road so emergency vehicles could access the site.

The Cape Bald Packers lobster-processing plant in Richibucto Village burned down earlier this month. That location employed more than 150 people.

