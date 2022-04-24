Fire burns down Cap-Pelé restaurant

The Cap-Pelé, N.B., restaurant Chez Camille burned down early Sunday.

RCMP received a call around 3:30 a.m. AT about the fire, said Cpl. René Blanchard.

Once firefighters arrived on scene, the restaurant was completely engulfed in flames.

Authorities believe the fire is suspicious and of a criminal nature.

The Chamber of Commerce for Cap-Pelé/Beaubassin Est said the incident is another tragedy in the community, which has seen multiple smokehouses burn down in fires that authorities deemed suspicious.

Authorities say it's too early to say whether the incidents are related.

"Not the first time that there there has been a fire in the community ... been about three times now. But we remain very anxious about this whole situation since the past few months," said chamber CEO Anthony Azard.

He said approximately 10 employees will be impacted by the building burning down.

The restaurant had already opened for the 2022 season.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, RCMP and the fire marshal were on scene.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about these fires to contact them at 506-533-5151. People can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.