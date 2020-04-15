Fire breaks out at Cap-Pelé Sawmill Ltd.

A fire broke out at Cap-Pelé Sawmill Ltd. on Wednesday around 8:15 a.m., according to a source close to the business.

One of the employees noticed smoke in the shop and alerted the others to get out, said Julie Doiron, whose husband works at the sawmill and whose father in law owns it.

Everyone is safe, Doiron said.

The fire department was called, she said, but firefighters were not able to contain the fire.

The building will most likely be a complete loss, she said.

Firefighters from several departments were called to help.

Village officials posted a note of thanks on their Facebook page to those who responded.

They also expressed their concern for the business owners and employees.

Doiron said only a few employees were working at this time of the year, but in the summer there's a full crew of 25 to 30 people.

The company started as a saw mill in about 1982 and later expanded into making trusses.