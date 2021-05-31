Cap Bimet residents say 'mega project' doesn't belong on fragile coast

Cap Bimet is cottage country. A community of about 200 homes, some seasonal and some year-round, with dusty dirt roads, lobster trap decor and the sound of the waves.

It sits beside the Northumberland Strait, just down the coast from famous Parlee Beach, which you can walk to in 20 minutes when the tide is out.

Pete LeBlanc has called Cap Bimet home his entire life. His parents met on the beach, got married and built a cottage in 1957, and when he was married he bought a cottage of his own.

"My roots are here," he said. "If you go around the community there's not many fences … this is a very quiet area and it's a great place to retire."

LeBlanc, the past president of the Cap Bimet Residents Association, said a proposed five-storey, 92-unit apartment building will "really disrupt what we have here for the last 70 years."

"The size of it, you know, it's tremendous. It's going to change the way we live here."

The apartment complex, known as the Brinkley, will include underground parking. It will sit on a lot at the at the end of Cap Bimet Road and be built within 30 metres of the coast.

'We're a rural area'

The proponent of the project is Brinkley Investments Inc. at 19 Plaza Boulevard in Moncton, which is the address of Ritchie's Flooring Warehouse. Trevor Ritchie, executive officer of Brinkley Investments Inc., did not respond to requests for an interview.

According to the environmental impact assessment registration documents, "the project site is located within 30 metres of the Northumberland Strait, which will require the proponent to obtain a watercourse alteration permit for the proposed soil disturbance."

Ritchie hopes to begin construction this summer, with the goal of opening the building to tenants late in 2022.

For decades, the property was home to Paturel's, a large fish plant that burned down, and residents worry what industrial waste may be unearthed when construction crews start digging.

"Nobody knows for sure what's in the ground," LeBlanc said. "So we want a comprehensive EIA for sure. We want to make sure that before they start putting shovels in the ground that they don't contaminate our water because we're all on wells here."

Longtime resident Steve Glidden calls Cap Bimet "a little bit of paradise" and shares the concern that well water could be contaminated.

"When you have a working factory for that many years, we feel there could be lots of stuff in the ground," he said. "It's like land mines that could be down there that we're afraid of."

Other concerns about the project include the size of the apartment building, which would sit alongside the community of approximately 125 cottages and homes and a condominium complex that was built about a decade ago.

"We're a rural area." Glidden said. "If we transposed that building to that piece of property and just looked at it, it doesn't belong. It's just way too big for how close we are in that fragile piece of land."

"You're going to double the population with one building," LeBlanc said. "We're not against any building coming up. We just want to have something that fits with the community. It's just tremendously oversized for the size of the community."

He believes the three-storey, 66-unit condominium complex, built adjacent to the site in 2009, is as large as a development should be.

Erosion, flooding expected to increase

Standing in the empty lot, which is approximately 3.3 acres, LeBlanc has trouble imagining a five-storey building along the coast, and said it will change everything for those with property nearby.

"You'll only see the sunrise — instead of seeing it at five in the morning, you might see it at 10 in the morning."

Glidden, LeBlanc and other members of the community have spent the past 30 years fighting coastal erosion by erecting fencing to restore sand dunes.

LeBlanc estimates more than 50 feet, or 15 metres, of land has fallen into the ocean in his lifetime, pushing back the bank.

"Everybody put rocks to protect it. But even with the rocks and you talk to any environmentalist, they're going to say that's a temporary thing. So don't build close to the ocean."

Jeff Ollerhead, a professor of environment and geography at Mount Allison University, said with storms increasing in magnitude and frequency, and the loss of winter sea ice because of climate change, erosion rates are only going to increase.

"What can I say as a scientist? I can tell you it's a bad idea," Ollerhead said of allowing any development within the 30-metre buffer laid out in government policy.

"That's the science opinion and after that, people will make up their minds or society will make up its mind to do what it wants."

Ollerhead fears as flooding and erosion increase, more rock armouring will be brought in to protect the coast, and more beach will be lost.

"They put rock down and then the rock causes the beach to erode and then there is no beach anymore … which also deprives the rest of the public from the ability to use that beach."

Finally, Glidden and LeBlanc worry that Cap Bimet Road is in such poor condition, it will fail residents when construction equipment begins being brought in.

"We have a road that's totally inadequate," LeBlanc said. "We've been lobbying now for over 10 years to have a new road prior to this because the road does flood and it has flooded several times in the last 20 years."

LeBlanc recalls the last flood, in 2019, which covered the road with "over two feet of water" and left many stranded.

He worries that anyone with a medical emergency or a fire would be left with no way to access help.

New mayor hopes to collaborate with developers, respect residents

Louise Landry was elected mayor of Beaubassin East, the rural municipality that includes Cap Bimet, in May.

Of the 5,364 eligible voters, more than 1,100 voted for the retired director of the Francophone Teachers Association.

Landry learned of the development at a meeting in early May with local residents, and believes their concerns are "very, very legitimate."

She hopes that as mayor, she will be able to start a conversation with the developer and the residents and that everyone will be able to move forward with some version of the project.

Landry said during the election campaign she heard from seniors who want apartments or condominiums, and from young families who told her how important increased housing is for her municipality.

"Our young families want to stay here. They want to move back," she said. "But we have a housing issue that we need to address."

"I have met with developers that are interested to invest in our community. But there is a need for the municipality to collaborate with them."

On the other side of the coin, Landry also wants to respect that many people move to Beaubassin East because they want to live in a rural area.

"Cap Bimet — we call it cottage country. Right. And if the developer is looking to build a five-storey unit … I think one thing that would have to be addressed is are we equipped to deal with this? With the fire department and all kinds of things like that and respect the rurality aspect of the community as well."

No decision by province yet

Vicky Lutes, a spokesperson for the Department of Environment and Local Government ,said the development was registered by Brinkley Investments Inc. for an environmental impact assessment review in January 2021 "based on the water requirement for the project."

However, Lutes said the scope of the environmental impact assessment for the apartment complex is not limited to looking at the water supply available from an existing well. In an email, Lutes said the current "determination review," could result in the project being approved with conditions, being denied, or requiring further study.

"Currently, the proponent is preparing responses to questions, comments, and concerns identified by the environmental impact assessment technical review committee and this process is ongoing and iterative until the issues identified have been addressed."

Lutes said all concerns that have been raised by residents will require a response from the project proponent.

Residents of Cap Bimet were not part of the technical review committee. They are calling for further study and a comprehensive environmental impact assessment before any construction is allowed to begin.

LeBlanc hopes that by working with the developer, the municipality and the province that some kind of compromise can be reached.

"We've been living in a nice, peaceful way for 70 years," he said. "And to put a mega project this size just doesn't fit. So we're holding the bag of what's going to fall out of that — you know? We want to live here for another 70 years."