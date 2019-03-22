Canum Nanomaterials wins big at Breakthru business competition

The big winner Thursday night was Canum Nanomaterials as the New Brunswick Innovation Foundation handed out its Breakthru awards to promising new business start-ups.

The Canum team is made up chemical engineers Kyle Woods, Alex Clarkin and Francois Michaud, nanotech researcher Felipe Chibante, and accountant Jayson Brown.

They won both the Viewer's Choice and the Grand Prize in the biennial pitch competition.

They get a golden ticket to a CBC Dragon's Den audition and a total of $436,000 in cash and in-kind support.

Canum Nanomaterials is using a new technique to make fullerenes, or buckyballs, and planning a facility to scale up production at a lower cost than the current industry standard.

Fullerenes are hollow carbon molecules, that are very strong and good conductors.

They're already in demand as solar collectors and health supplements and they're being tested for hundreds of other applications.