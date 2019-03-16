Canney strikes gold at Special Olympics World Games
The 22-year-old athlete won a gold medal in the 1,500-metre freestyle event at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi Sunday.
Fredericton swimmer placed first by more than three and a half minutes
Fredericton swimmer Jesse Canney just keeps adding to his trophy case.
The 22-year-old athlete won a gold medal Sunday in the 1,500-metre freestyle event at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi.
It is the second medal for Canney at the Games after taking silver in the 400-metre freestyle on Friday.
Canney had a winning time of 17:53.49. He defeated Great Britain's Ciaran Kelly by three minutes and 37 seconds for the victory in the 1,500.
He has two more opportunities to win a medal. He'll compete in the 4x100-metre relay on Monday and the 800-metre freestyle event on Tuesday.
Canney started training at the age of seven after being diagnosed with non-verbal autism.
