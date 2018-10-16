Home-grown cannabis a budding industry, says expert

Home-grown cannabis could be a potential boon for horticulture businesses, according to a Fredericton-area green thumb.

Jenny Scott, the general manager of Scott's Nursery, said she's already fielding questions about pot plants from plenty of new faces at her business in Lincoln, and she expects that will only increase once cannabis becomes legal on Wednesday.

"It's neat the whole relaxed demeanour people have about it now, so you can the feel the whole thing changing," Scott told CBC News.

Scott imagines a day where customers can enter garden centres and purchase cannabis plants of their choice in the same way they walk in and buy a bedding plant today. Customers could choose from a variety of strains and grow exactly what they're looking for, she said.

"It's a really fun plant to grow because it grows so fast, and there are so many beneficial medical sides to this plant," she said. "So people can access that information and be able to do that at how now."

Jenny Scott, general manager of Scott's Nursery in Lincoln, says she's been fielding lots of questions about growing cannabis these days. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Residents in the majority of provinces and territories, including New Brunswick, will be permitted to grow up to four plants for personal use per residence. Those plants must come from licensed seeds or seedlings.

While much of the spotlight has been placed on the already cultivated products soon to be available in stores and online, Scott said there's a definite appeal in growing it yourself. The individual knows exactly what the plant has gone through, she said.

Fielding questions

Scott said the majority of interested gardeners have questions about setting up inside and the expertise required. Those people are surprised at how simple the process can be, she said.

"It's a lot easier than people think, so they're usually relieved once they start asking a few questions," she said.

Scott likened it to growing a tomato on your deck — just swap the natural light for an indoor source. Nutrition, soil, water and light are all that are needed, she said.

She said soil is much more forgiving for first-timers than a hydroponic system, which is a method of growing plants without soil.

Strains are what dictate the THC content, she said, but a healthy plant produces the best result in terms of potency.