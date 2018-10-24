Cannabis NB sales totalled nearly $945K within 48 hours of legalization

Cannabis NB sold nearly $945,000 worth of marijuana within the first 48 hours of legalization last week, president and CEO Brian Harriman announced Wednesday.

In-store sales on Oct. 17 and 18 accounted for the bulk of that, at $872,758, compared to online purchases of $71,083, including taxes and delivery fees.

The biggest buyers were in the Fredericton and Oromocto area, where $172,975 worth of various cannabis products were purchased.

Saint John and Rothesay were close behind at $148,197, followed by Moncton and Dieppe at $145,547.

"Overall, I am very pleased with how things have rolled out as we enter a new legalized channel of retail," Harriman said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, due to last-minute logistical and other issues encountered by the licensed producers, Cannabis NB did not receive its full shipment as ordered," he said, noting retailers across the country have experienced similar problems.

The Campbellton outlet had to temporarily close the morning of Oct. 20 because of low stock.

Harriman said stores in communities bordering other provinces, such as Campbellton and Sackville, have experienced higher-than-expected demand because of customers coming from other provinces.

"Based on planned shipments, and dependent on orders arriving in full in the next few days and weeks, store closures in the near term are not anticipated."

Cannabis NB will continue to closely monitor its inventory and work with suppliers to get inventory to "normal levels," he said.