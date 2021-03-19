Cannabis NB will not be sold.

In a news release Friday, the New Brunswick government said it will cancel the request for proposals to privatize the Crown agency, which got off to a shaky start but has done much better during the pandemic.

"I thank the staff of Cannabis NB and all of the proponents for their patience as we have navigated this process through the COVID-19 pandemic," Premier Blaine Higgs said in the release.

"Discussions with the top-ranked proponent have concluded and our government has decided that the best approach for New Brunswickers is to continue with the Cannabis NB model that is now in place."

Several groups and opposition parties had been opposed to the sale, a process that got underway with a request for proposals in November 2019.

Critics sought a say

Earlier this month, the Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Roger Augustine and nine New Brunswick-based cannabis businesses sent a six-page letter to Higgs and Finance Minister Ernie Steeves to "pause any further decision or negotiation regarding Cannabis NB."

"As investors in this province, its people and its potential, we believe we deserve to be consulted fully on the future of Cannabis NB," the letter states. "To date that has not taken place."

In addition to fears that privatization would lead to a loss of New Brunswick jobs, opposition groups argued the agency's fortunes have drastically changed since the possibility of privatization was raised in November 2019.

At that time, Cannabis NB was losing money. Since then, however, the agency has posted four consecutive profitable quarters and expects to exceed $10 million in profit for the year, Cannabis NB spokesperson Thomas Tremblay said in February.

According to the Friday release, the government received eight responses by the Jan. 10, 2020, submission deadline for proposals to take over its cannabis operations.

This winter, the government has been in final negotiations with one company.

"While we were pleased with the level of interest and engagement from the private sector, Cannabis NB's performance over the past few months, as well as careful consideration of the social and economic implications of the retail model, has given us confidence that New Brunswick taxpayers and consumers can be well served through continued improvements within the current model," said Steeves.

Sell — just not to single buyer, Austin says

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin agrees with the government's decision to cancel the sale but only because it was to a single buyer.

He never wanted to see "one company holding a monopoly on marijuana sales in this province," Austin said.

"When the government first announced its plans to allow one private company to sell cannabis in this province, I objected to this plan because I knew it would only serve to benefit the company which was awarded the contract and would do little to deter black market cannabis sales," he said in a news release sent out Friday morning after the government announcement.

He believes sales should be done through the free market and independent retailers.

That way, he said, the province would make money from the provincial sales tax while maintaining oversight through regulation, without the overhead of operating retail stores.

"I am once again calling on the government to send Cannabis NB to the private sector and issue licences through a free-market model to a variety of independent retailers," Austin said. "It's time to get government out of the retail business and end the monopoly of cannabis sales."