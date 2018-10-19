Campbellton Cannabis NB location running low on stock

Just two days after the Cannabis NB locations opened for business, supply for at least one location is running low.

The Campbellton location is having some "stock issues," according to spokesperson Mark Barbour.

Barbour said there is still some stock left but it's mostly, if not all, dry flower.

"We are working with a local partner to accelerate deliveries to the store and we hope to have those arrive in the morning," he said in an email.

Barbour said because the store had limited stock there is a concern for customer experience. He said if the shipment is delayed in the morning, the store may open later than normal to ensure it has a good product offering.

"We won't know what gaps we have until we close for business and see what arrives in the morning," he said. "We will update when we have more clarity of the inventory that is going to be available."