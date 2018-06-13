Cannabis NB lost nearly $12M in 1st fiscal year, figures show

Cannabis NB lost $11.7 million during its first fiscal year, according to unaudited year-end results released on Tuesday.

Total sales of cannabis for the quarter ending March 31 were $ 9.7 million, resulting in a year-end total of $18.6 million.

The loss for the quarter was $4.6 million, down from $7.1 million in the previous quarter.

The fiscal year was only a partial one, since the stores only opened on Oct. 17, about 3½ months after recreational cannabis became legal.

"We knew there would be challenges and unknowns in this brand new industry," general manager Lara Wood said in a statement.

But the agency is confident its objectives of providing safe products, reducing the illicit market and creating public awareness are being met, she said.

In February, Brian Harriman announced he was stepping down as the head of Cannabis NB and NB Liquor. His resignation came as both agencies faced challenges.

In-store sales revenue during the fourth quarter was $9.4 million, while online sales revenue was $0.3 million, the figures show

Dry flower sales represented 85 per cent of sales; extracts, 12 per cent; seed sales, 0.2 per cent, and accessories, 2.7 per cent.

Parent company NB Liquor will consolidate Cannabis NB's results into its year-end results, according to the release.