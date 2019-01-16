Budding business in Nasonworth, causing a stink for nearby neighbours

Glen Herrington's has come up with a business plan that's creating a lot of buzz in his neighbourhood, but some residents aren't too high on the idea.

Herrington lives on Mowrey Lane in Nasonworth, about 15 kilometres south of Fredericton. There, he lives on 10 acres, or about four hectares, of residential farmland.

He's applying for a micro-cultivation license so he can grow medical marijuana on his property. Then, he's hoping to sell it to a producer to make CBD oil.

If Herrington is successful, he'll be be able to use 2,150 square feet for growing cannabis both indoors and outdoors.

"The licensed product that I grow on this property has to be sold to another licensed producer," Herrington said.

He said the new plan would also create five jobs for people living in the area.

Marijuana and the barbecue

Cory Allen lives down the road from Herrington's property. He has a number of concerns about Herrington's proposal, particularly the smell that might come from the cannabis plants.

"I don't think it'll be a lot of fun sitting out on the deck in the summertime having a barbecue and smelling marijuana."

Cory Allen lives on the same road as a proposed cannabis-growing property. And he's not happy about it. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Allen said he's also concerned about how a cannabis-growing facility might affect the water in the area.

"We all have very shallow wells here," Allen said.

Herrington is still going through the process to obtain his license. The next step is to get part of his property rezoned.

Questions need to be answered

Regional Service Commission 11 is holding a public meeting Thursday night in nearby New Maryland as part of the process.

Allen found out about Herrington's proposal when a letter from the commission showed up in his mailbox last week.

He hasn't spoken to Herrington about his application, but the local resident is hoping to get his concerns addressed at the meeting.

"Assure us that we will not smell the marijuana grow-op and take ownership of the problem, if we do."

Allen is worried that not a lot of people are aware of Herrington's application. So he spent part of Wednesday delivering flyers to neighbours to let them know about the Thursday meeting.

"We thought we'd take the time to go door-to-door and just make everyone aware that there's a meeting."

Herrington said he's not surprised that people are concerned about his plans, but he hopes that some questions will be answered Thursday night.

Decision to be made next spring

He doesn't think the smell will create a problem for anyone in the area because of the distance between his property and the nearest neighbours.

Herrington also runs an RV storage business on his property and has already lived through the rezoning process before.

"You're concerned about everything, I suppose," Herrington said ahead of Thursday's meeting.

Government will make its decision regarding the land rezoning next May.