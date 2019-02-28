CATSA reminding high flyers of rules on travelling with pot

New for March Break 2019 are rules about travelling with cannabis, in effect since legalization in October of 2018.

With the break beginning next week in New Brunswick, many travellers will be heading to the airport — making it the perfect time for the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority to remind passengers about what can and cannot be taken on a plane.

"It's roughly the size of a sandwich bag that's the quantity that would be allowed," authority spokesperson Christine Langlois said Thursday as she held up a baggie of fake cannabis.

A sign at the Greater Moncton Romeo LeBlanc International Airport reminds passengers recreational cannabis can't be taken out of the country. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

She held the demo at the Greater Moncton Romeo LeBlanc International Airport — the baggie meant to approximate the 30-gram limit of cannabis, legal to travel with domestically.

She added that if a traveller is bringing medicinal marijuana the limit is 150 grams, but the proper documentation must be in hand as well.

Langois stressed that that rule only applies within Canada. Don't try taking cannabis across a border.

These items did not make it through security screening at the Greater Moncton Romeo LeBlanc International Airport. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

"Even if you go to another state where it's allowed … it remains illegal to cross an international border whether you come into Canada or go out of Canada," she said.

Cannabis oil, when brought in a carry-on for a domestic flight, is subject to the general liquid restrictions of 100 ml maximum.

If anything more than the allowed amount is present at pre-board screening, the police will be notified.

Salt, scissors, sunscreen

This booth is set up beside the departure gate at the Greater Moncton Romeo LeBlanc International Airport, to help passengers with carry-on items. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Langois also wanted to remind passengers of the non-cannabis restrictions for carry-on luggage.

She displayed an assortment of knives, scissors, containers of sunscreen, lotion and even a large bottle of pink Himalayan salt.

Langlois said liquids, gels and aerosols must be in containers 100 ml or smaller, and must be placed in a single clear, closed resealable plastic bag. She said there are only two exemptions: medications and items for children under the age of two. Salt can't be included in carry-on luggage if the volume is greater than 350 ml, or the size of a pop can.

If passengers have questions, CATSA has an app for that.

"It's called "What can I bring?" and you can enter the name of your item and it's going to tell you if you can bring it carry-on, checked luggage, if there are any restrictions or exemptions, so the CATSA app is super useful to use."