Provincial parties show Saint John colours at council meeting

Saint John councillors got an earful last night when four political parties offered their responses to the city's struggles.

"The fundamentals are broken," Mayor Don Darling said. "It's not small tweaks anymore. It's fundamental change."

"It's bigger than politics. It's way bigger than parties. It's people's lives."

All parties but the People's Alliance were present. Darling said the party was invited but didn't show up.

Three issues pulled focus: "fair" taxation, whether amalgamation or regionalization would be right for the greater Saint John area, and labour legislation surrounding police and fire services.

Taxation divides candidates

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs said he supports ending the tax exemption heavy industry now gets for machinery and equipment. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

The city has been calling for "fair" taxation ever since a report by former city manager Jeff Trail last fall showed Saint John took in far less tax revenue from industry, which it has in abundance, than other municipalities across the country.

The report called for changes, including getting heavy industry to pay more in taxes, getting rid of the provincial property tax and letting municipalities set their own rates, and making it clear to the public what the tax exemptions for machinery and equipment amount to for industry.

If Saint John wants the province to stop draining the city of revenues it would have to lobby for change in provincial legislation, the report said.

But Rick Doucet, the minister of energy and resource development, suggested certain changes would be unlikely if the Liberals are re-elected.

Liberals are "willing to review the balance of taxation and powers between the provincial and municipal governments," Doucet said.

But getting rid of the provincial property tax would have to be offset by deep cuts in provincial services such as health and education, which his party wouldn't support, he said.

Green Party Leader David Coon and Saint John Harbour Green candidate Wayne Dryer both appeared before council, with Coon saying solutions to the city's problems involve more than plugging a few holes in an umbrella. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Both Green Party Leader David Coon and Wayne Dryer, the Green candidate in Saint John Harbour, supported following through on the report's recommendations.

"We would … institute a public inquiry into the sustainability of our public finances, with a specific emphasis on the fairness of the taxation system across the board," said Coon.

"We pretend that our umbrella is leaking and we need to plug a few holes. The umbrella is broken."

NDP cautions against haste

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie agreed property tax reform, with a focus on making taxation more equitable, should be a priority for the city.

"Saint Johners tell me that their property taxes are set unfairly high," she said. "And there is built in unfairness for small businesses and renters in particular. Saint John residents are living very close to the edge and they struggle to pay their bills."

However, she said those in power must understand the provincewide implications of dismantling the system and the role of property taxes in the province's overall fiscal framework must be examined first.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie said the tax system has a 'built-in unfairness for small businesses and renters, in particular,' in Saint John. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Blaine Higgs, the Progressive Conservative leader, said he didn't want to reiterate points made in his party's letter to council on a variety of issues. The letter outlined out "giving municipalities more autonomy to tax in a manner that meets the needs of individual communities, is positive for both the province and municipalities."

But Higgs said he'd support taxing equipment and machinery.

"I've very worried about being competitive, but if we're not competitive, we should fix it," he said.

Amalgamation vs. regionalization

The divisive issue of amalgamation then took centre stage, Joining with the its largest neighbours — Quispamsis, Rothesay and Grand Bay-Westfield — Saint John would gain 35,000 citizens and vastly expand its service territory.

Coun. Strowbridge expressed his frustration with how neighbouring communities won't even meet to discuss the issue.

No party was interested in a forced amalgamation and spoke instead about fostering better co-operation with regard to shared services.

"It's definitely got to be out of the box," Doucet said of how to get the others to take part in discussions.

McKenzie and Higgs both said they supported further regionalization of services.

Dryer said amalgamation is a potential solution to some city woes but doubted it would ever happen when Saint John taxes remain the way they are.

Still, Coon supported greater co-operation.

"I think we should reorganize the regional service commissions around our large cities," Coon said. "To reflect the metropolitan nature of the cities."

Protective services

The parties were also asked about the rising costs of police and firefighter services.

Just last year an arbitration board approved annual wage increases of 2.97 per cent from 2015 to 2018 for firefighters and a 2.96 per cent increase in 2019.

Likewise, a recent deal with police includes wage increases totalling 10.25 percent over four years, retroactive to 2016 and increasing until 2019.

Coon said he didn't have the information he needed about payroll expenses to have a "good perspective" on the issue.

"It doesn't look like there's been any particular difference in the rate of change between police and fire and other city employees," Coon said.

Liberals and NDP oppose change

But cabinet minister Rick Doucet said a Liberal-led government would not change the legislation regarding arbitration for police and firefighters.

McKenzie was also opposed.

The NDP also opposed changing the legislation, noting that people working in protective services are expected to be "paid fair wages."

"The city has options available to keep these cost under control," said Jennifer McKenzie, the NDP leader and Saint John Harbour candidate. "The NDP would be happy to work with you to modernize service industry and to help improve services to Saint Johners."

Higgs did not directly address the topic in his presentation, but it came up in the party's letter to council.

"We commit to working with all stakeholders including municipalities, unions and the private sector to establish a reasonable way forward that will improve the status quo, in a manner that keeps the interests of taxpayers front and centre," the letter said.