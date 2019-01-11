Man accused of murder no longer charged with committing indignity to body

One of the charges against a Moncton man accused of killing Candice Kennedy-Faguy has been dropped.

Claude Blanchard, 44, was originally charged with first-degree murder and with committing an indignity to a body by allegedly putting Kennedy-Faguy in the trunk of a car.

Crown prosecutor Justin Hebert withdrew the second charge when Blanchard made a court appearance Friday.

At the same time, Blanchard was charged with three new offences dating back to Sept. 1, 2018.

He is charged with break and enter at the Walmart Pharmacy on Plaza Drive, stealing merchandise and breaching an undertaking to keep the peace.

Reported missing

Kennedy-Faguy, 35, was reported missing to Codiac Regional RCMP on Sept 23, and her body was found on West Lane three days later.

On Sept. 28, Blanchard was charged with first-degree murder.

Police have not revealed what the relationship was between Blanchard and Kennedy-Faguy but said they were known to each other.

Blanchard was in court Friday to be sentenced on several offences he'd pleaded guilty to, all predating the first-degree murder charge.

Kennedy-Faguy's body was discovered on West Lane on Sept. 26. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

But Blanchard's lawyer, Bernadette Richard-Crase, asked that those matters and the new charges be dealt with on Jan. 22.

A trial date is expected to be set then for Blanchard on a charge of failing to reside at a residence where he was supposed to be on Sept. 27.

A preliminary hearing on the first-degree murder charge has been set for May 6. Two weeks have been set aside.