Police find woman sought as person of interest after Moncton homicide

RCMP have located a woman they've been searching for as part of their investigation into the killing of Candice Kennedy-Faguy of Moncton.

Police said last Wednesday they wanted to speak with the woman but noted she was not a suspect.

Candice Kennedy-Faguy, 35, was found dead near Moncton Hospital in September.

Claude Blanchard, 44, is charged with first-degree murder and with committing an indignity to a body. It's alleged he put Kennedy-Faguy's body into the trunk of a car.

Blanchard is to appear in court May 6, 2019, for a preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for two weeks.

RCMP said anyone with information about the death of Kennedy-Faguy is asked to contact the major crime unit at 506-857-2400. Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.