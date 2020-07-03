Mother mourns her daughter while struggling for justice

Sharon Kennedy points to a spot in the water, not far from the beach in Caissie Cape, where Candice Kennedy-Faguy was swimming about two years ago. It's a memory she cherishes because it's the last time Kennedy saw her daughter alive.

Candice was 35 years old when she was found dead in the trunk of a car in Moncton in September 2018.

Claude Blanchard, who was originally charged with first-degree murder and with committing an indignity to a body, instead agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter.

Kennedy said it all happened so fast, she was barely given enough time to be present in court for the proceedings.

Candice Kennedy-Faguy is pictured with her niece in an undated photo. Her mother described her as loyal, kind and hard working. (Submitted/Sharon Kennedy)

"They gave me an hour's notice that he was gonna take a plea deal," said Kennedy. "If I hadn't been in town I wouldn't even [have been] able to attend that."

It's a deal her mother is still struggling to understand.

Candice's early years

"You can't even fathom what it's going to be like without that child for the rest of your life because it's not normal to lose your child," said Candice's mother, through tears. "You're supposed to go before your child."

Kennedy is still dealing with the justice system and the awful reminders it brings of her daughter's last day, but she'd rather focus on her daughter's life.

"Candice did really well as a child," said Kennedy. "Growing up, she was doing great in school."

She describes Candice as an animal lover who was loyal to her friends and family. Kennedy said her daughter was a hard worker who bought her first car in high school with money she earned working at the Salisbury Big Stop.

Staff at Crossroads for Women, a domestic abuse shelter called the police because Candice Kennedy-Faguy didn't return to her room at the facility. Her mother said she was there because Candice had been assaulted by a previous boyfriend. (Submitted/Sharon Kennedy)

But Kennedy said their home life went off the rails when Candice was in grade ten. That's when she and the children's father went through a difficult divorce

Kennedy said everything changed for her four kids. They had to leave their home in Salisbury, and buy a much smaller house in Riverview. Even the family dog was given away, because there just wasn't room.

"She didn't take it well," said Kennedy of Candice. "She went from like a straight A student and she just started with the drugs."

Battling demons

Kennedy said her second–born started smoking cannabis, but over time became addicted to opioids. She said it was a battle that lasted for years.

"There was a lot of good to Candice," said her mother. "But she had the demons that she was dealing with and she just couldn't seem to shake them for good."

Candice used methadone to kick her opioid addiction, and years later quit methadone. But Kennedy said Candice switched her focus to alcohol, and continued struggling with drinking.

Candice Kennedy-Faguy, pictured with her sisters in an undated photo. Her mother said her daughters were close to each other and spoke daily on the phone. (Submitted/Sharon Kennedy)

Kennedy knows what it's like. She struggled with alcohol abuse, but quit drinking more than two decades ago.

Kennedy can't help but think her daughter could have one day enjoyed sobriety too, if she had been given more time.

"The sad part of it was I don't think she was quite ready and she never really got there."

'I don't believe any of that story'

Her daughter went missing Sept. 23, 2018. Three days later, Candice's body was found wrapped in a plastic tarp, in the trunk of a car on West Lane in Moncton.

An agreed statement of facts was read out in court earlier this year that recounted a night of partying, drugs and sex for Candice and Blanchard, that ultimately ended in death.

"I don't believe any of that story," said Kennedy.

Blanchard, 45, told the court that Candice became aggressive with him and that in his efforts to control her, he killed her.

"That literally knocked the wind out of me," said Kennedy. "I was right back to the beginning starting all over again with the grieving process."

There's no chance that I'm gonna be able to tell her that I loved her so much. - Sharon Kennedy

Kennedy said it makes her sick that Blanchard's version of events is what the public will hear of her daughter's last hours.

"They threw Candace under the bus and all they want is this to be done and over with," said Kennedy.

She thinks the Crown prosecutor's office let Blanchard off too easy by allowing him to plead to a lesser charge and can't help but wonder if Candice's addictions hurt her chance of receiving justice.

"If she was just a normal girl, working, minding her own business, it wouldn't have gone down like that."

But according to Nicole O'Bryne, associate professor at UNB in the faculty of law, that's just how the justice system works sometimes.

Serving public interest

"It's not about securing a conviction or winning at all costs, it's about making sure that the public interest is served and sometimes that is not pursuing a lengthy trial," said O'Byrne. ​​​​"In this case, it's clear the prosecutors thought that the public interest was best served by pursuing a plea agreement and securing a conviction for a manslaughter charge,"

UNB law professor Nicole O'Bryne says prosecutors pursue plea deals because it ensures a conviction and avoids lengthy court proceedings that may have uncertain results. (CBC)

She said that its understandable that a mourning mother would question the system that is supposed to mete out justice on behalf of her beloved daughter, but sometimes a sure conviction is better than the unknown of a trial.

"Often the public interest is served by not having all the resources put into a lengthy trial on a charge that may not be proved or have an acquittal or, even worse, a wrongful conviction," said O'Byrne.

While the agreed statement of fact isn't a story that Kennedy thinks is true, Blanchard pleaded guilty so there will be no trial to wade through what exactly happened during Candice's final hours.

So Kennedy is left with many questions and few answers.

The loss 'is forever'

"That's one of the challenges in our system is that there's not a huge role for the victim's family to play," said O'Byrne.

Kennedy has written a victim impact statement that will be submitted at Blanchard's sentencing on July 9, but she said even that has huge sections redacted because she addressed issues outside the scope of a victim impact statement.

All she can do is try to explain to the court what the last two years have felt like for the people who love Candice Kennedy-Faguy.

"At any given moment when you think about her, you break down because it's just so painful and it's forever," said Kennedy. "There's no chance that I'm gonna be able to tell her that I loved her so much."