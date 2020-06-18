Mother of slain daughter frustrated with slow pace of justice system

Outside the front doors of the Moncton courthouse, Sharon Kennedy expressed frustration that the sentencing of Claude Blanchard didn't go ahead Thursday as expected.

Candice Kennedy-Faguy was reported missing to Codiac Regional RCMP on Sept 23. Her body was discovered three days later in the trunk of a car, wrapped in a plastic tarp. (RCMP )

Blanchard pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the 2018 death of Kennedy's daughter, Candice Kennedy-Faguy.

The body of 35-year-old Kennedy-Faguy was found in a trunk, wrapped in a tarp, three days after she was reported missing. Blanchard was initially charged with first degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains, but those charges were later dropped.

On Thursday, Kennedy held up a picture of her daughter that she had planned to show the judge when she delivered her victim impact statement as part of the sentencing hearing.

Instead, she showed the photo to reporters outside.

"We're not getting justice for Candice in this case. I'm sorry to say that but we don't feel that we are," she said with her voice breaking. "This is my daughter and she was loved."

'They're waiting for closure'

Blanchard was brought into court wearing a plaid shirt. He did not speak. However, as soon as the proceedings began, his defence lawyer, Sylvain Pelletier, asked for an adjournment until September because Blanchard wanted to have a pre-sentence report.

A pre-sentence report is prepared by a probation officer and gives the judge a sense of the offender's background.

Pelletier told the court his client had previously declined to have a report completed, but said, "I now believe he's ready to do one."

Crown prosecutor Annie St-Jacques said there had been multiple opportunities to complete the report, and given the last minute change, it wasn't fair to make the victim's family wait another three months for the sentencing.

"They're waiting for closure, or at least to be able to turn the page," said St-Jacques.

Judge Troy Sweet granted the time needed to complete a pre-sentence report but agreed, it should happen sooner rather than later.

"I don't think it's appropriate under the circumstances to wait until September," said Judge Sweet.

He set the new sentencing date for July 9.

Manslaughter carries no minimum sentence, unless it's committed with a firearm. A pathologist previously testified that Kennedy-Faguy died from sharp force trauma with cuts and stab wounds on her neck.

