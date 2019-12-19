Foster mother 'cannot forgive' woman who assisted Candace Stevens's killer

Candace Rose Stevens's foster mother says her life has been upended since Stevens's body was found in a hockey bag on a rural road.

Wendy Gail Losier, 42, has pleaded guilty to accessory to manslaughter in Stevens's death. Police say the man who shot Stevens, James Curtis, is dead, and Losier helped him escape and dispose of the body.

Lisa Vautour gave her victim impact statement at Losier's sentencing hearing in Fredericton on Thursday.

Vautour said her daughter called for help twice before she was killed, and Losier did not help her.

"As a mother, I cannot accept or forgive the person who does not help another human being who is pleading for her life," she said.

She said she will never be able to forget the "gruesome details" of the crime.

"Now Candace's pleas are my new nightmare," Vautour said.

She also said being in the dark about what happened for 15 months added to the difficulty of dealing with Stevens's death. But knowing what happened isn't making the loss any easier.

"The actual facts were just as heinous and gut-wrenching as any of the rumours," Vautour said.

Losier sat quietly in the prisoner's box as Vautour read her statement. In January, Losier pleaded guilty to comforting or assisting Curtis, also known as James Knight, on Oct. 26, 2018, for the purpose of enabling him to escape, as well as causing indignity to remains.

Police believe Curtis shot Stevens to death on Oct. 26, 2018, and was comforted by Losier as he escaped and disposed of the body.

Curtis was the same man who opened fire at a Walmart a few days after the killing.

The court heard Thursday that Losier was alongside him when he fled the Walmart in a Saturn Ion. After a lengthy police chase, Curtis shot himself, court heard.

The Crown is recommending Losier serve two years in prison. The defence is recommending three months in jail with "extensive" period of probation.

Impact on Stevens' daughter

Crown prosecutor Rodney Jordan also read a victim impact statement from Jonathan Watson, the father of Stevens's 10-year-old daughter. Watson is now living with his daughter in Alberta and said the girl has not been the same since her mother's death.

"As a father I have to watch my daughter grow up without her mom," Watson said. "She wants her mom to share her stories with, share her birthday and Christmas with. And Halloween is not the same."

Watson said his daughter "fears the bad people who hurt mom will look for her."

He shared different drawings done by his daughter, showing that she feels sad, lonely, angry, upset and has trouble sleeping.

The facts

After Losier pleaded guilty, the court saw an agreed statement of facts about what happened in October 2018.

Stevens showed up at 530 Regent St., angry about someone named Nick shooting up her car. She "physically assaulted" Losier and Curtis.

At some point, Losier went upstairs to smoke drugs, and Curtis left for a while and came back with a cellphone in one hand — to call Nick — and a .22 rifle in the other.

"Unfortunately, he used the rifle and not the phone," Jordan said.

Curtis shot Stevens multiple times, causing her death. He then transported her in a hockey bag to a rural road, where he abandoned her body.

Losier admitted to staying with Curtis throughout this time. She helped pack bags, she was in the car as they made different trips to friends' homes and Curtis's family home in Miramichi.

The court heard Thursday the two were engaged and were common-law partners.

"There's no evidence that she was being threatened by Curtis," Jordan said. "She chose to stay with her fiancé."

When Jordan was speaking about this point, Losier began to cry.

Jordan said mitigating factors to sentencing are Losier's guilty plea, her lack of criminal history, her difficult childhood and problems with addiction.

If I can go back and do it again I would have helped her. - Wendy Losier, accused

Jordan said she's been free from drugs and alcohol since November 2018. But after the manslaughter, Losier was involved in an attempted robbery at the Miramichi Walmart, where Curtis fired the shots.

When Jordan said this, Losier propped herself up on the handles of her chair on the prisoner's box.

"And he killed himself, Mr. Jordan, and I had to watch it too," she cried.

"Enough," Justice Terrence Morrison said.

Losier continued to cry as Jordan said the Miramichi offences should be considered as a reason why she's abstained from drugs and alcohol.

"It wasn't that she had an epiphany at 530 Regent St.," Jordan said.

Losier's defence lawyer Ben Reentovich contradicted this. He said the agreed statement of facts shows Losier had no part in the killing.

"Her crime was really to be a comfort to Curtis and staying with him," he said.

"This was all irrational decision, made by someone who is impaired."

Morrison will decide on Losier's sentence on March 25 at 1 p.m. Before court adjourned, Morrison asked Losier if she had anything to say. Through tears, she looked at Stevens's family and apologized.

"I've live with this every day for the last 16 months," she said. "If I can go back and do it again I would have helped her."