Woman charged in connection with homicide of Candace Stevens last October

A Moncton woman has been charged in connection with the homicide of Candace Stevens last October, the Fredericton Police Force announced on Monday.

Wendy Gail Losier, 42, appeared before a judge Saturday by way of tele-remand and was charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

She is scheduled to appear in Fredericton provincial court at 1:30 p.m., said force spokesperson Alycia Bartlett.

The remains of Candace Rose Winona Stevens, 31, were discovered on Warwick Road in Upper Derby, near Miramichi, on Oct. 27, 2018.

Stevens, known to her friends by the nickname Cree, was the single mother to a young daughter, Alexa.

She was an esthetician at Sorella Spa in Fredericton at the time of her death.