Friends of Candace Stevens raise money to support her daughter

Former classmates and friends of Candace Stevens are working to raise money for her young daughter.

A fundraiser was held Saturday at the Majestany Institute in Fredericton. For $30, boys and girls were transformed into pirates and princesses for the day.

Stevens' body was found on rural road in Upper Derby, N.B., on Oct. 27. She was 31.

A police investigation is ongoing.

Rosemarie Arsenault is the career counsellor at the Majestany Institute. Stevens, who was called Cree by those close to her, studied there to become an an esthetician.

"As a school, Cree has really touched our hearts, and [this event is] something that she'd love to do," Arsenault said. "She did it back in February with us when she was a student.

"And if there's anything that we can do for her daughter we would like to do it."

Working to establish a trust fund

Several former students came to help with the event.

"It just shows their passion for each other," Arsenault said. "Her spirit is still here. Her laughter, everything is here."

Christine Denny was a long-time friend of Stevens. They were also classmates at Majestany.

She said there is a lot of support for Stevens' daughter.

"We want to make sure that we're all still in her life," Denny said.

Arsenault said the event sold out and that several people came just to make a donation. Now, they're working to set up a trust for Stevens' daughter.

Fredericton police are leading the investigation into Stevens' death.