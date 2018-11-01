Police make arrest in death of Candace Stevens
Fredericton police confirmed Sunday they have made an arrest in the death of New Brunswick woman Candace Stevens.
Woman's body was found on rural road near Miramichi last October
Fredericton police have made an arrest in the death of Candace Stevens.
It was confirmed on Sunday afternoon by Alycia Bartlett, the force's spokesperson.
The person arrested is in custody and charges are forthcoming, Bartlett said. Police have treated the case as a homicide from the beginning.
The body of 31-year-old Candace Rose Winona Stevens, known to her friends by the nickname "Cree," was found on a rural road in Upper Derby near Miramichi last October. She was working in Fredericton at the time of her death.
Police expect to release more information on Monday.
