New Brunswick has the highest rates of newly diagnosed breast cancer and lung cancer cases in the country, and the second-highest rate of new cancer cases overall, according to figures released Wednesday by Statistics Canada.

The province's breast cancer rate was 80.9 per 100,000 in 2017, with 620 new cases diagnosed, the data show.

By comparison, the national rate, excluding Quebec, was 68.4.

And while the national rate decreased from the previous year, New Brunswick's breast cancer rate grew steadily three years in a row, up from 71.1 in 2013.

"It's upsetting," said breast cancer survivor Kathy Kaufield of Quispamsis. "It's not a statistic that New Brunswick should be proud of."

The province also led the country for the incidence rate of new lung and bronchus cancers in 2017, at 103 per 100,000. A total of 790 cases were diagnosed, the figures show.

Nova Scotia was a close second at 102.1 per 100,000, with 970 new cases.

Across Canada, the incidence rate was 64.5.

New Brunswick's total rate for the 58 types of cancers tracked was 631.9 per 100,000, with Nova Scotia virtually tied at 631.8.

Only Newfoundland ranked higher at 670.

The national rate was 529.1.

Renews call for breast density info

Kaufield says figuring out why so many women in New Brunswick are getting breast cancer should be a research priority.

In the meantime, she's waiting for the provincial government to follow through on a 2018 election pledge to provide women with their breast density information after mammograms so those with dense breasts can seek additional, more effective screening.

A Department of Health official has previously said the goal is to implement a standardized approach to reporting of breast density in 2020. No specific timeline has been provided.

"The sooner the better as far as I'm concerned, especially when you see numbers like this," said Kaufield.

"The least we could do — if we can't find out why it's so high in New Brunswick — is give women every opportunity to find it as early as they can."

Dr. Mahmoud Abdelsalam, chief of oncology at the Moncton Hospital, said there is evidence that healthy lifestyle choices, such as not smoking, eating more vegetables and fruit and less red meat, and exercising, can reduce the incidence of cancer by 30 per cent. (Horizon Health Network)

Dr. Mahmoud Abdelsalam, the chief of oncology at the Moncton Hospital, believes the province's aging population might explain, in part, the high cancer rates.

A recent report released by the Canadian Cancer Society showed 79 per cent of cancer cases occurred between the ages of 50 and 84, said Abdelsalam.

"So that could be one factor," he said. "We have many of the young generation, they move outside New Brunswick looking for jobs. And we have more retired people coming back at that age."

Add lung screening

Smoking could be another factor, said Abdelsalam. Globally, the incidence of lung cancers not related to smoking usually ranges between 15 and 20 per cent, but in New Brunswick, that figure is only about eight to 10 per cent, he said.

"So that gives the impression that most of the lung cancer in our province [is] related more to smoking."

But to understand the numbers, more analysis of the province's population is required, said Abdelsalam.

"We need to look at what are the higher risks in our province — could be the age, could be smoking incidence, could be the style of life, could be environmental factors, could be something else like genetics that we didn't check. So that needs more epidemiological studies."

Abdelsalam said he'd like to see the province add more screening programs, citing lung cancer as an example. Diagnosing early improves survival rates, he said.