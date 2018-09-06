Cancer patients may have received less-than-prescribed chemo, says Horizon Health

Almost 250 Horizon Health patients may have been given less than the prescribed dosage of cancer drugs during their treatment.

The revelation comes from letters sent to patients and the families of patients who have since died, informing them of the oversight.

"This was related to IV administration practices that left approximately 10 per cent of the medication dose in the IV tubing," Karen McGrath, president and CEO of Horizon Health, said in a letter obtained by CBC News.

"While we are assured by oncologists the clinical impact to our patients' treatments or health outcomes was minimal, Horizon believes it is our responsibility to inform our patients and/or their families of our findings."

In the letter, McGrath said the health authority found out about the mistake on Aug. 17.

Horizon said all 248 patients or their families were informed by letter or phone call.

The letter did not say over what time period the drugs were administered or how many patients would need to be treated again.

CBC News requested an interview with Horizon Health but was turned down.

The Vitalité Health Network said its patients were not affected.

A copy of a letter sent to the family of a dead cancer patient, saying their loved one may not have received a complete dose of chemo. (Submitted)

The revelations come less than a month after a review released by Cancer Care Ontario found that about 1,000 patients in Ontario may have been affected by the a variation in dosage of IV cancer drugs.

Dr. Robin McLeod, vice-president of clinical programs and quality initiatives at Cancer Care Ontario, told CBC News in August that changes in tubing and pumps used to administer the drugs led to the drugs not being provided at the correct dose.

"The tubing which the drug goes through had been changed and so there was longer IV tubing. ... They'd also changed their pump and that may have led to it," said McLeod.