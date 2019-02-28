Woman's U.S. cancer surgery to be covered by Medicare after appeal

After facing the prospect of selling her home to pay for surgery she had in the U.S., cancer patient Marilyn Steele just found out Medicare will cover the bill.

"I just felt like a load was lifted off my shoulders, our shoulders," the Stanley woman said Thursday. "And that now I could just concentrate fully on doing the things I need to do to make myself well."

Steele was diagnosed late last year with an extremely aggressive form of thyroid cancer she was told by her Fredericton doctors was inoperable and would kill her in a few months.

David and Marilyn Steele thought they may have to sell the family home in Stanley, about 40 kilometres from Fredericton, to pay for Marilyn's surgery. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Her daughter, Lesley Steele, immediately began researching alternatives and found a willing surgeon in the U.S. Unable to delay a decision, her mother few to Florida for the operation.

Shortly after, the family learned that Medicare refused to cover those costs, saying the surgery could have been done in Ontario or Alberta.

The bill came to about $110,000 US, so Marilyn and David Steele considered selling their home to pay it.

But in a letter to Marilyn, Health Minister Hugh J. Flemming said her appeal was considered by the Insured Services Appeal Committee.

"Having considered the Committee's recommendation along with the urgent nature of your case, I hereby authorize payment in full of the medical and professional expenses," he wrote.

Lesley Steele took the call from Health Minister Ted Flemming informing the family of the decision. He said that on the recommendation of the appeal board, and because of the urgency of her mother's situation, the province would reimbursing Steeles over $99,000 US.

Health Minister Hugh Fleming's letter to Marilyn Steele. (Submitted by Marilyn Steele)

"He told me that the system had failed my mother, and that he was pleased to be the one to deliver to me the news that they were making it right," Lesley said. "So it was the most amazing phone call I've had in a long time."

Her mother said she wants people who may be in her position, hearing a tumour is inoperable, to not give up.

"I would tell them to not take no for an answer. And not just sit there in a chair and have someone describe to you how you're going to die. But stand up, and say, 'I'm going to live, I want to fight to live.'"

Medicare has changed its mind about reimbursing cancer patient Marilyn Steele and will pay her $144,000 medical bill from surgery in the U.S. 0:50

Marilyn spent some time in Toronto, receiving chemotherapy. She recently returned to New Brunswick and said it's good to be home.

"I love the snow, I've always loved winter. I love the sound of the wood furnace running. I love the fact that family and friends drop in every day to see me. And it's perfect, actually."