Lancaster waiting in the wings after Grinch rains on Saint John Santa Claus Parade

Like an understudy waiting in the wings, Lancaster parade organizers are eager to step in and fill the Santa Claus parade void for Saint Johners, the co-ordinator for both parades said on Friday.

With heavy rain and winds expected on Saturday, Blaine Harris said, organizers had little choice but to cancel this year's Saint John Santa Claus Parade.

"It has been deemed to be a safety issue that cannot be resolved," organizers said in a social media post. "Unfortunately there is no alternate date for this parade."

Harris said organizers worriedly watched the weather forecast for about a week and a half before making the decision Thursday to cancel the parade, which runs through uptown Saint John and into the north end.

He said with such strong winds predicted, it's just not safe to run a parade.

It wasn't an easy decision, he said. Organizers spoke with officials from the police department, Saint John's traffic department and other city staff. Everyone agreed that cancelling was the only option, he said.

It's especially disappointing because this year was to be the 70th edition of the parade.

But it's not like Saint John doesn't have another parade option, said Harris, who is also the co-ordinator for the organizing committee for the Lancaster parade in west Saint John.

Not willing to pick his favourite parade, Harris said each one has a different appeal.

He said when Saint John switched to a nighttime parade in the 1990s, west side business owners responded to a community desire for a daytime parade. The Lancaster parade was born in 2005.

The Lancaster Santa Claus Parade, seen here in 2016, differs from the uptown Saint John Santa Claus parade by keeping with the tradition of holding the event in the daytime. (CBC)

He said the Saint John parade is heavy on lights and "big flashy floats," where the Lancaster Santa Claus Parade is "just the opposite."

"It's the old community-style Santa Claus Parade, where the little mom-and-pop businesses are in it. The schools are all in it."

The Lancaster version is more about "people rather than lights. So you see the kids in costume and you see the people that are on the floats in costume.

"It's very much like the old-school parades that we had in the '70s and the '80s."

And it's that difference that makes the transition to the daytime parade more difficult for the Saint John floats, said Harris. Floats that rely heavily on bright lights don't have the same impact during the day.

Plus, many of the Saint John floats had already planned to enter the Kennebecasis Valley parade, being held on Saturday night — the same day as Lancaster's.

That's why only six Saint John entries were added to the Lancaster parade on Thursday, when Saint John cancelled.

Parking issues being worked on

Harris said parade organizers are working with city officials to help overcome the one drawback to the Lancaster parade — parking. He said they're talking about setting up shuttles to help people get to the west side without vehicles. That's still in the works and Harris hopes to know more on Monday.

While he understands people are disappointed, he doesn't understand the less-than-festive comments people were making online. He said they had to turn off comments on their Facebook page in order to stop any further "nasty" feedback.

Harris said it isn't as easy as just switching the parade date to Sunday or another weekend.

He said people don't realize that a lot of the floats use transport trucks that are secured months in advance for use on one night — often without compensation. And since this is such a busy time for the industry, those trucks are often booked solid for the rest of the season.

"When those vehicles are done, after the parade, those truckers are loading those trucks up with cargo and they're heading … back to work."

Rain date will be looked at next year

Harris said organizers are taking steps to avoid a repeat in future years.

On next year's application, they will ask participants if they can commit to an alternative date that could be used as a rain date.

But for this year, Harris is hopeful that people will get their Santa Claus parade fix in Lancaster next Saturday or at a number of other parades in the area, including Kennebecasis Valley, Sussex, St. Martins and Welsford.

The Lancaster parade is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Nov. 25, while the Kennebecasis Valley parade, in the Saint John suburbs of Quispamsis and Rothesay, is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. the same day.