Bay Ferries cancels 4 crossings Saturday

Bay Ferries Limited cancelled four Saturday crossings due to mechanical issues. Departures from Saint John at 8 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. as well as the 11 a.m. and 5:30 departures from Digby, N.S., are off.

Mechanical issues to blame, company says

Hannah Rudderham · CBC ·
Bay Ferries cancelled four sailings due to mechanical issues on Saturday. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Mark Wilson, senior vice-president of Bay Ferries, said mechanical issues are only impacting the Fundy Rose. 

He said the main problem is with the loading ramp. If the ferry continued to operate, it could cause more issues with the system, Wilson said.

Passengers with bookings on the cancelled crossings will be refunded with an attempt to rebook, said Wilson. 

Bay Ferries will send a further advisory later this afternoon. 

"We realize it's peak season and apologize for any inconvenience to our customers," Wilson said. "But we're working as fast as we can to rectify this and to get back sailing as soon as we can."

 

