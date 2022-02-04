Highway conditions improve as storm nears end in New Brunswick

A storm that began Thursday evening continues to cause cancellations Saturday.

The storm was expected to bring up to 55 centimetres of snow to the southern half of the province, and up to 15 centimetres to the north, with a mix of rain and freezing rain throughout.

Most snowfall is expected to taper off Saturday morning, according to CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon.

As our storm departs from west to east this morning, we'll see increasing northwest winds usher in some colder temperatures. <br>Watching for temperatures to fall across Nova Scotia and stall in NB & PEI with lingering flurries, especially for eastern areas.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/3v9Nqfr9FJ">pic.twitter.com/3v9Nqfr9FJ</a> —@ryansnoddon

Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Taylor said crews and their nearly 450 plows were cleaning up remains of the storm Friday and Saturday morning.

He said there weren't any highway closures and most travel advisories have been lifted.

"There are still some areas in the province that are snow-covered and visibility may not be the best," said Taylor. "But [it's] a big improvement from yesterday, for sure."

Public libraries in Dieppe, Riverview and Moncton and the Université de Moncton announced another day of closures.

The Vitalité Health Network cancelled COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the old Moncton High School and the Sackville information centre between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday for those five to 11.

A pedestrian navigates snow-clogged streets in Moncton on Friday afternoon. (Ken Hébert/Radio-Canada)

Appointments for the rest of the day will continue.

The Horizon Health Network cancelled the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Perth Andover Baptist Church.

Despite intense weather conditions, N.B. Power hasn't reported a significant difficulties. As of Saturday morning, there were five unplanned outages across the province.

Advisory from SNC-Lavalin: Weather and road conditions have improved on Route 2 TCH (Trans-Canada Highway) between KM 257 (Lower Woodstock) and KM 452 (Moncton). Travel not recommended notice is lifted. 2:21 pm —@RCMPNB

Fredericton Transit announced it would resume operations at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Saint John Transit will be fully operational, but said delays and detours can be expected with the ongoing weather conditions.