Canadian ride-hailing app expanding to Fredericton

A Canadian service is looking to bring ride-hailing to New Brunswick's capital city this winter.

Uride, a ride-hailing app similar to Uber and Lyft, is hoping to begin operations in Fredericton before the holidays.

Cody Ruberto, the company's founder, said Uride has already registered as a New Brunswick business and has their insurance worked out.

All that's left now is to be licensed by the city.

"[We're] waiting on this certificate from our insurance company," said Ruberto.

"Once we have that, we're just going to issue the full application to the city."

In 2020 the provincial government enacted legislation that would allow for the introduction of ride-hailing businesses in New Brunswick.

But it stated that local municipalities would also need to pass local bylaws allowing ride-hailing.

After a few years of studying the issue, Fredericton passed a bylaw back in April.

In an emailed statement, the city said it was aware of Uride's intention to set up shop in Fredericton, but said it had not yet received a licence application.

Small town focus

Uride already offers its service in smaller markets in Ontario and British Columbia.

"We're really focused on smaller communities, that's where this [is a] major problem," said Ruberto.

"We also don't have access to the same type of transportation that you have in larger cities, right? Usually, city buses in smaller towns don't run as often, don't have as many routes. Usually the taxi service, the wait times are longer."

Cody Ruberto said he's already received over 80 applications from potential drivers. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

While riders may welcome the arrival of a ride-hailing company to Fredericton, taxi drivers may not be as happy.

"A lot of times when we go into communities, you know, taxis aren't usually happy, but there's more than enough demand for everybody," said Ruberto.

"The more competition, the more companies come in, the better."

Expansion soon?

Ruberto said Uride has already received applications from over 80 drivers looking to work for them.

He said when business starts up there will be COVID protocols in place, such as masks for both passengers and drivers and screening of symptomatic passengers.

However, mandatory vaccinations won't be required at this time.

"They're not required at the moment," said Ruberto.

"If the health unit directs us in another way then we'll follow all directions from the local health units."

While Uride is hoping to launch in Fredericton before the holidays, the company already has its eyes on other cities in the province.

It is looking to expand to Saint John and Moncton in the new year.

Ruberto said he's spoken with officials in both cities and was told each is still working on its respective ride-hailing bylaws.