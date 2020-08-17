Apartment fire forces 8 people from their homes in Moncton

At least eight people have been forced from their homes after a fire broke out late Sunday night at a four-unit apartment building in Moncton.

No one was injured in the fire, said Dan Bedell, communications director for the Atlantic Canadian Red Cross.

But the Noel Street building sustained damage.

He said Canadian Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging and are helping with purchases such as food and clothing for a woman and two young children from one apartment. They are also helping a couple and their adult daughter from another unit.

At least one person from a third unit will stay with relatives or friends for now, while tenants of the fourth unit were not home at the time.

Meanwhile, two people have been left temporarily homeless after a fire gutted their house early Sunday near Rogersville, about 40 kilometres south of Miramichi.

The woman and man were not home at the time and no one was injured in the fire on Young Ridge Road.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers are helping the couple.