U.S. Border Patrol says it won't stop checking Canadian fishing vessels

The United States Border Patrol says it has stopped 21 Canadian vessels this year in contested waters near Machias Seal Island and has no intention of halting the practice.

Grand Manan fishermen have reported being approached and questioned by U.S. Border Patrol agents this fishing season in an area of the Bay of Fundy near Machias Seal Island.

The contested waters, which begin about five kilometres southwest of Grand Manan, are known as the Grey Zone.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, said agents from its Houlton, Maine, sector "interviewed" 21 vessels as part of routine enforcement efforts and made no immigration arrests.

"Houlton Sector Border Patrol has conducted operations in the past in this area and will continue to conduct operations in the waters off the Coast of Maine in jurisdictional waters of the United States," Stephanie Malin wrote in an email.

Laurence Cook, the chair of the Grand Manan Fishermen's Association, wrote on Facebook earlier that the U.S. officials claimed they were "looking for illegal immigrants," which Malin partly confirmed.

"U.S. Border Patrol was conducting regular patrol operations to enforce immigration laws and other violations of federal law that they may encounter in the course of their duties during the operation in June," she wrote.

Disputed area

The Grey Zone consists of about 700 square kilometres of lucrative lobster grounds surrounding Machias Seal Island, and it's been claimed by both the Canada and the U.S. for decades.

Canada operates a lighthouse on the island and staffs it year-round. Boats from both countries have fished the contested waters comfortably for years.

But the Canadian government says it is now investigating reports that two Canadian fishing crews were questioned in the Grey Zone late last month.

According to Global Affairs Canada, the incidents occurred June 24 and 25.

Minister response

"Obviously, we are concerned when Canadian fishers are intercepted by American authorities when they are practising fishing activity that has existed positively and co-operatively with the Americans for a very long time," Dominic LeBlanc, the minister of Fisheries and Oceans, said Thursday morning.

He said bureaucrats in both Ottawa and Washington like to draw small squares on maps of the ocean to show different fishing zones, but often the lines aren't respected by lobster.

"So, there are, in the case of some international waters, shared jurisdictions, agreements or understandings, even informal understanding that have worked very successfully."

LeBlanc said concerns about illegal immigration at the border between the U.S. and Mexico should not be applied to the Canada-U.S. border.

Not comparable with U.S.-Mexico border concerns

"No, I don't think you can draw a line between some of the concerns Americans have expressed for other border crossings with a fishing zone that has existed in a fishing zone in the Bay of Fundy that has existed positively and collaboratively for a long time," he said.

"I think you've got to be very careful not to extrapolate a policy concerning the Americans have expressed about other borders and simply apply that to the Grand Manan area of the Bay of Fundy in a lobster fishery involving a small group of Canadian and American fishermen."

The possibility of illegal immigrants going into the United States from Canada using the Bay of Fundy is remote, according to a local immigration lawyers.

"There is no threat, there's no indication of any movement of humanity from New Brunswick or Nova Scotia through the Bay of Fundy to the United States," said Lee Cohen, an immigration and refugee lawyer who has practised in Halifax for more than 30 years.

Wrong way

Cohen said he doesn't know who is being targeted by the U.S. Border Patrol when it pulls up along a Canadian fishing boat.

"But it strikes me as a silly idea and a concerning expression of aggression by American border officials pushing into Canadian jurisdiction. And I think it's something Canadian officials should be worried about."

According to Cohen, those seeking to cross the Canada-U.S. border illegally are usually pushing north.

"It has generally been the case, but it's particularly true in the last year or so, with the election of Donald Trump as the American president," Cohen said.

"The movement of humanity is coming the other way, from the United States into Canada."