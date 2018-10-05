Sobeys brand packaged vegetables recalled due to Listeria risk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a food recall warning for certain Sobeys brand packaged vegetable products due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The agency says the recall affects consumers in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
The products in question include:
- Bacon Broccoli Cheddar Salad
- Bacon Broccoli Salad
- Brocc/Cauli/Carrot
- Broccoli & Bacon Salad with Cheddar
- Broccoli & Cauliflower Florettes
- Broccoli Florettes
- Celebration Swt Veg Tray
- Celebration Veg Tray W/O Dip
- Celebration Veg Tray FS
- Celebration Veg Tray Lg
- GourmMin Broccoli & Bcn Salad
- Mixed Veggie Sticks
- Rainbow Veggie Platter
- Sunshine Veggie Tray w/ dip
- Veg Nibbler Tray 14IN Square
- Vegetable Nibbler Tray square
- Vegetable Tray SS
- Veggie Might
- Veggie Stir Fry Mix
Each of the vegetable packages has Oct. 7 as the best before date.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.
Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.