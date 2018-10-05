Sobeys brand packaged vegetables recalled due to Listeria risk

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a food recall warning for certain Sobeys brand packaged vegetable products due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The agency says the recall affects consumers in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

The products in question include:

Bacon Broccoli Cheddar Salad

Bacon Broccoli Salad

Brocc/Cauli/Carrot

Broccoli & Bacon Salad with Cheddar

Broccoli & Cauliflower Florettes

Broccoli Florettes

Celebration Swt Veg Tray

Celebration Veg Tray W/O Dip

Celebration Veg Tray FS

Celebration Veg Tray Lg

GourmMin Broccoli & Bcn Salad

Mixed Veggie Sticks

Rainbow Veggie Platter

Sunshine Veggie Tray w/ dip

Veg Nibbler Tray 14IN Square

Vegetable Nibbler Tray square

Vegetable Tray SS

Veggie Might

Veggie Stir Fry Mix

Each of the vegetable packages has Oct. 7 as the best before date.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.