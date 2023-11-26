Cantaloupe products linked to salmonella outbreak were distributed in N.B., says CFIA

Cantaloupe products linked to an outbreak of salmonella in the U.S. and Canada were distributed in New Brunswick, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The federal agency updated its public health notice on Friday to also say that Rudy brand cantaloupes were distributed in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec and possibly other provinces and territories in Canada.

While no cases have been declared in New Brunswick, a total of 63 have been declared in other provinces, including British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, with the likely source being Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes, says the CFIA.

The CFIA has already issued recalls for both products, with the Malichita cantaloupes being sold between Oct. 11 and Nov 14, and the Rudy cantaloupes being sold between Oct. 10 and Nov. 24.

The outbreak has been linked to 17 people requiring hospitalization, and one death, across the country.

"Based on the investigation findings to date, consumption of Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes have been identified as the likely source of the outbreak," said the CFIA.

"Many of the individuals who became sick reported having eaten cantaloupe before their illnesses occurred."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also recalled whole cantaloupe products made by the same brands.

As of Friday, they were believed to be linked to 99 cases across 32 states, with two deaths and 45 hospitalizations.