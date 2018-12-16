Some cauliflower, red and green lettuce sold in Canada recalled after U.S. investigation

Due to a possible E-coli contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says certain cauliflower, red leaf lettuce and green leaf lettuce products produced by Adam Bros. Farming Inc. of Santa Maria, Calif., have been recalled.

In a news release, the CFIA said the products imported by distributors​ in Ontario and Quebec should not be consumed, sold or used by consumers, retailers, restaurants or institutions.

The CFIA says food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick. The symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.

Thus far, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products, according to the agency.

The products are known to have been sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador and may have been sold in other provinces.

The distributors are Courchesne Larose Ltd. in Anjou, Que., Dominion Citrus in Toronto, Fresh Taste Produce Limited in Milton, Ont., and Fruits et Légumes Gaé​tan Bono Inc., in Montreal.

The recall was triggered by a recall in the United States which was the result of an earlier investigation into a food-borne illness outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 linked to the consumption of romaine lettuce.

Cauliflower distributed in a number of Canadian provinces is included in the recall. (Stu Mills/CBC)

The recalled products include:

Adam Brothers Family Farms cauliflower, which is wrapped and has the Adam Brothers Family Farms logo but no coding information. The variable carton tag numbers:

203-27263 331-18;

203-27263 332-18;

203-27263 333-18;

203-27263 334-18;

203-27268 334-18;

204-27268 332-18.

The green leaf lettuce was sold in bulk without a brand name. The carton tag numbers are:

204-27247 331-18;

253-27268 331-18;

204-27268 331-18;

204-27268 332-18.

The red leaf lettuce was sold in bulk without a brand name. The carton tag numbers are:

253-27267 331-18;

204-27267 331-18;

203-27267 331-18.

The CFIA says it's working with the United States Food and Drug Administration, and is conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to the recall of other products.

The agency says if anyone is unsure whether products they bought are included in this recall, they should contact the location where they were purchased.

The product should be thrown out or returned to the place where it was sold.