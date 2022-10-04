Colonel who mooned subordinates gets $500 fine, reprimand

A colonel with the Canadian Armed Forces has been sentenced to pay a $500 fine and been reprimanded for exposing part of his buttocks to subordinate members while on a boating trip in Italy last year.

Military Judge Cmdr. Martin Pelletier delivered the sentence against Col. Darrell Russel during a military court martial proceeding held at Base Gagetown in Oromocto, N.B., on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russel pleaded guilty to one count of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline, under the National Defence Act, for his actions on June 21, 2021, in Naples, Italy.

"Here, the sentence proposed must be sufficient to denounce Col. Russel's conduct in the community, acting as a deterrent to others who may be tempted to engage in similar types of unacceptable behaviour," Pelletier said in delivering his sentence.

According to a statement of circumstances read out by military prosecutor Maj. Max Reede, Russel was a commanding officer, based in Naples, in charge of about 70 Canadian Armed Forces members in Italy and Romania.

Military prosecutor Maj. Max Reede said some who were on the trip complained that what Russel did was inappropriate for an officer of his rank. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

In June 2021, Russel organized an informal boat excursion as a way to boost morale and welcome several members who were newly posted to Naples, Reede said.

Russel rented six boats for the day, one of which he operated himself.

Reede said at one point of the trip, Russel, while passing other boats that were part of the excursion, pulled down one side of his bathing suit, exposing his bare buttock.

'Misguided attempt at humour'

Reede said the event was attended by CAF members, their spouses and their children, and some found his action offensive, while others found it a harmless joke.

Russel enrolled in the Canadian Armed Forces in 1987 as an artillery officer, inspired by his father who'd also served, said Lt.-Col. Andreas Bolik, Russel's defence counsel.

He said Russel had a distinguished 34-year career with the CAF, having served as part of the response to the 1990 Oka Crisis, operations in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, as well as an artillery trainer for soldiers in the Afghanistan war.

The court martial proceeding was held at 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown, where Russel is currently based while transitioning into retirement. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Bolik said Russel always tried to foster a positive atmosphere among his colleagues and lighten tough times using humour.

However, he said what Russel did that day was a "misguided attempt at humour."

Bolik said when complaints emerged about what he did during the boating trip, Russel apologized to his subordinates for what he did.

Bolik said Russel was later subjected to "remedial measures," which included tasking him with leading an ethics training course.

He said Russel was since posted to Base Gagetown as part of the process of transitioning him from active duty to retirement, having served 35 years in the military.

Doesn't define 'otherwise impressive career'

On sentencing, Pelletier accepted the one that was jointly recommended by the defence and prosecutor.

He said aggravating factors in the case included the high rank held by Russel at the time as part of a NATO unit.

He also noted that some of the attendees of the excursion hadn't previously met Russel, and could have based their view of him on what he did that day.

However, mitigating factors included the fact Russel pleaded guilty, co-operated with the investigation, had a clean record and apologized multiple times for what he did.

"From the moment that you've been informed that your actions may have offended, you dealt with the situation in an exemplary manner, accepting responsibility as a leader should do, and moving forward positively," Pelletier said.

"I hope this serves as a model for others who may find themselves in similar situations in the future.

"In that sense, I do not believe the events of June 2021 should define your otherwise impressive career."