Premier Higgs expects more restrictions to be lifted by mid-July

Premier Blaine Higgs expects the province to loosen its border restrictions to the rest of Canada next month.

The decision comes just days after the four Atlantic Canadian provinces announced they would create a travel bubble starting July 3.

Before that, border patrols have been monitoring who could come into the provnce. New Brunswickers travelling into the province were also forced to self-isolate for 14 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Here's what you need to know about the Atlantic travel bubble. (CBC News)

"We have been talking amongst ourselves … about you know some time [in] the mid to later part of July," said Higgs.

"But it depends if everything stays as it is and our caseload continues to drop."

There are currently 14 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. And it's been three days since a new case has been announced.

Keeping Canada-U.S. border closed

Borders to the province have been closed to all non-essential travel for months since the COVID-19 outbreak started in March. This has led to concerns about who gets to decide what defines "non-essential travel."

"I think our initial focus is certainly, let's get Canada back to being a nation, where we can move freely as we value our ability to do so as citizens of Canada," said Higgs.

In a weekly conference call with premiers across Canada, Higgs said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn't see the country opening up the border to the United States anytime soon.

While many nations have seen a drop in COVID-19 cases, the U.S. appears to be seeing an increase in confirmed cases.

Premier defends vote on vaccine bill

Higgs also defended his decision to have a free vote to legislate mandatory vaccinations for public school children, a bill that was brought forward by Education Minister Dominic Cardy.

While the bill was meant to ensure herd immunity among students to protect immunocompromised children, anti-vaccination activists criticized the plan, often citing pseudo-science.

The bill was defeated 22-20 in a free vote among all four parties in the legislature last week.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy said the goal of the bill was to immunize enough children to create herd immunity so that the small number of children who can't be vaccinated for medical reasons would still be protected from an outbreak. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

The two largest parties split on the issue, with six Progressive Conservative MLAs and 12 Liberals voting against it.

The three People's Alliance MLAs all voted no, while the three Green MLAs abstained.

Higgs said there were strong opinions in his caucus, both for and against the bill. But he felt a free vote was necessary.

On July 3, New Brunswick will join the other Maritime provinces and Newfoundland and Labrador to form a travel bubble next week. Premier Blaine Higgs talks about what that bubble will look like, and other issues around the province. 21:25

"I value the diversity within our group. I value people having the opportunity to come forward with their ideas," said Higgs.

"You know I don't value when our teammates, you know, kind of get at odds with each other publicly. And in a way that is not helpful to the overall process."

Ultimately, Higgs said the decision to hold a free vote was made because the vote was a deeply personal one.

"Let's move on from the vaccination bill," said Higgs. "It was voted on. It was defeated."