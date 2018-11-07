Canada Post rotating strike moves to 7 N.B. communities

Canada Post employees in seven New Brunswick communities are off the job on Wednesday morning as the union continues to fight for a new contract.

This is a part of a rotating strike strategy by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), who have been without contracts for almost a year.

Canada Post announced the strike overnight and communities and regions affected include:

Fredericton

Acadie Bathurst

Campbellton

Edmundston

Miramichi

St. Stephen

Woodstock

This means there will be no delivery service, mail or parcel pickup in those areas.

This is the second time in almost two weeks that Canada Post employees have gone on strike in New Brunswick. At the end of October, employees in Saint John were also part of the rotating strike across Canada.

The strike has shut down Canada Post operations in more than 100 communities across the country since Oct. 22.

The union, which has more than 50,000 members across the country, is pushing for improved job security, an end to forced overtime and better health and safety measures.

"Canada Post remains committed to the bargaining process. The corporation has made significant offers to CUPW that include increased wages, job security, and improved benefits, and it has not asked for any concessions in return," the Crown corporation said in a statement.

CUPW begins strikes in Toronto and continues in parts of Ontario and Quebec. Canada Post continues to make every effort to minimize the impact, but customers can expect delays of several days for parcel and mail delivery: <a href="https://t.co/bxq6HNAfDJ">https://t.co/bxq6HNAfDJ</a> —@canadapostcorp

"We value the relationship with the union and have been able to find common ground on some issues."

Negotiations between the union and the government started in November 2017, while mediated talks started in January.