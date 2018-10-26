Canada Post rotating strike moves to Saint John

Canada Post employees in Saint John are off the job this morning — making it the first city in New Brunswick impacted by the rotating strike across Canada.

Canada Post sent out a tweet late Thursday night that said the rotating strike would start at 12:01 a.m. in Saint John and Sudbury, Ont.

This means there will be no delivery service, mail or parcel pickup in the two cities.

On Thursday, the strike was in Sherbrooke, Que., Calgary and Red Deer, Alta., and Kelowna, B.C.

Canada Post says it is doing its best to "minimize the impact on customers." The company also says that as soon as employees return to work in a region, they will work to restore service, and process mail and accumulated parcels.

CUPW employees are conducting rotating strikes in Saint John NB and Sudbury ON today. Calgary and Sherbrooke back at work. We are making every effort to minimize the impact on customers. Tech. difficulties are preventing updates on the <a href="https://t.co/bxq6HNAfDJ">https://t.co/bxq6HNAfDJ</a> page for the moment. —@canadapostcorp

This week the federal government named Morton Mitchnick, a former chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board, as special mediator, in hopes of ending the rotating strikes at Canada Post.

The job action started on Monday after negotiators failed to reach a new contract agreement before a deadline, set by The Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

The union, which more than 50,000 members across the country, is pushing for improved job security, an end to forced overtime and better health and safety measures.