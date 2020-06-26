Hazmat team brought in after 'white powder' found at Canada Post in Saint John

Hazmat crews were called Monday to the main Canada Post office in Saint John, where the discovery of a mysterious white powder forced the office to close for several hours.

A small quantity of the unknown powder was found among flyers at the post office at 125 Rothesay Ave.

"Canada Post takes the safety and security of our employees, customers and mail very seriously," Valerie Chartrand, a Canada Post spokesperson, wrote by email after the incident was over.

"We have internal safety procedures that were followed. Authorities were called in to investigate."

Saint John police officers arrived at the scene at about 11 a.m. and fire crews arrived at about 11:30 a.m.

The white powder was discovered between flyers, according to the Saint John Fire Department.

Emergency crews evacuated the building and the substance was determined to be non-hazardous.

Operation of the building was handed back over to Canada Post at about 3:45 p.m.