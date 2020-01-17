Mailbox snowed-in again? This community found a fancy fix

Residents of a New Brunswick community are trying to make a trip to the mail a more pleasant experience.

A group in Keswick Ridge came up with a plan to build a giant shelter for the community mailboxes so residents don't have to fight large piles of snow, strong winds and heavy traffic to get their mail.

"If you're an old person … with the wind blowing and raining and snowing, it's a good little protection," said Earl Gilbey, who designed the shelter himself.

People in the community, about 25 kilometres northeast of Fredericton, started working on the project in 2018.

The shelter, which resembles a small house, was built for $10,000 and completed in the fall.

The project started in 2018 and was finished last fall. (James Fraser/Submitted)

"The delivery lady who puts the mail in the boxes, she really loves it," said the 72-year-old Gilbey. "It's better than standing out on the rocky road with 100 km/h gale blowing in your face."

The shelter sits beside the Keswick Ridge Community Hall on Route 616, a stretch of road notorious for ruts and potholes.

It was designed to resemble the local hall.

It also has motion detectors that turn on the lights when someone's getting their mail — a feature that most community mailboxes don't have.

"We have the nicest rural community in central New Brunswick and we want to maintain that," said Gilbey, who has lived in Keswick Ridge his entire life.

Snow preventing mail access

Safety and comfort, more than snow, were motivating factors for the Keswick Ridge residents.

But for years, people in rural areas across the province have complained about large piles of snow blocking them from accessing their community mailboxes.

Some have said a mountain of snow builds up when a plow comes through and blocks access. Others have said the large snowbanks happen because Canada Post doesn't bother to properly clear the snow from the community mailboxes in the first place.

Three years ago, a Fredericton resident complained after his community mailbox was blocked by a pile of snow. (Margaret Boothroyd/Submitted)

This has prevented some residents from getting their mail over the course of several days.

Canada Post is responsible for the maintenance at community mailbox sites.

"We have been doing so for over 30 years and continue to take this responsibility very seriously," Canada Post said in an email.

The community mailbox contains at least 100 mailboxes for residents living in the area. (James Fraser/Submitted)

"We clear the area in front of the mailbox and, should a snowplow pass after we cleaned up the area, we will resend a crew to clear the site again."

There are at least 100 mailboxes at the Keswick Ridge shelter. Users range from young families to seniors.

"It's just to make it safer and easier and better for the residents to pick up their mail," he said.

'A good addition'

In 2015 Canada Post moved toward community mailbox sites from door-to-door and driveway mailbox delivery.

Gilbey doesn't use the community mailbox because he still has his own, but he would certainly use it if his delivery service were to end.

Community hall members paid for the shelter from a lump sum of money it receives from the province's Department of Environment and Local Government every year.

"We're hoping that's a good addition to the community."