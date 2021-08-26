Woodstock's streets are littered with goose droppings, and residents want it to stop
Residents take up a petition, ask council to do something as hundreds of Canada geese take over downtown
Downtown Woodstock is dealing with a foul situation.
Canada geese are taking over and the town is trying to figure out what to do about it.
"The presence of geese on the road and lawns in that area — plus their droppings — is quite prevalent," the town's chief administrative officer, Ken Anthony, said.
He said there are hundreds geese strolling around, many with goslings trailing behind their mothers.
The goose issue has been around for years, but escalated this summer.
"I couldn't believe how quickly the goslings grow into a large goose," Anthony said. "The closer you get, the mom is not very happy."
And they're on the move.
Many of them are relocating to different properties, including Woodstock High School on the other side of town.
"Where there's grass, that's where they are," Anthony said.
Dealing with goose poop
Anthony and his wife are building a house along the Meduxnekeag River downtown, where most of the geese prefer to gather.
Every time he goes out, Anthony has to keep an eye out for geese — and their droppings.
"We got the full-blown picture of the geese down there," he said.
A petition against goose poop
Many residents living in the downtown core, particularly along Water and White streets, are concerned about the town's latest goose issue.
A petition has been circulating over the past few weeks to get rid of the birds. Residents of about 15 households that live along the water signed it.
Louise Smart, 81, was one of them.
Smart said she has seen about 95 geese walking along the road in front of her house and her property.
This summer has been the worst year yet, she said.
"You don't want to walk here on your bare feet unless you want goose droppings up between your toes," she said, pointing out goose droppings with her cane.
"I don't really think it's good for your lawn, it's not fertilizer."
About twice a week, Anna Andow will clean the goose droppings in her yard with a cat litter scoop and a grocery bag.
"I scoop up as much poop as I can find ... And I will fill a bag," she said from her porch. "It's quite devastating on your property."
The geese have also marauded her backyard garden, gnawing squash and pumpkins and knocking down corn.
Now they're making their way over to her other garden, in the front yard near the road. Andow said she no longer lets her grandchildren play in certain areas of her yard.
"It's just going to get worse and worse," she said. "There needs to be something done."
Town trying to find a solution
The issue was brought to town council Tuesday night.
They're planning to look at other New Brunswick municipalities to see how they dealt with the goose problem.
The Town of Nackawic, about 48 kilometres southeast of Woodstock, has been dealing with the issue for years.
In 2011, the Canadian Wildlife Service gave the town a permit to kill more than 100 geese when it was overrun with hundreds of the birds.
In recent years, it was able to get its goose situation somewhat under control by planting prickly rosebushes by their waterfront to discourage geese from strolling through the area.
It's helping, but it hasn't completely solved the problem, Nackawic Mayor Ian Kitchen said.
"Some of the people that have waterfront lots are still overrun with geese."
'They're our Canada geese'
Despite the droppings and the garden plundering, not everyone wants the geese gone.
Joyce Martin feeds them every night along the river and rakes up their droppings.
"They're our Canada geese," she said. "When they leave in the fall I sit down and I cry. When they come back, I cry."
Martin doesn't understand why residents can't coexist with nature. And if the town decides to incorporate a goose cull similar to Nackawic's, she said she will protest by sitting out by the town's boat launch all night.
"I'll put my seat back in my Camry and I'll have lots to eat, lots to read and I'll stay here," she said, while feeding a few ducks.
Tina Stafford was feeding crackers to the geese with her four-year-old grandson, Bellamy. She said it's important that residents learn to get along with the geese.
"As a community I think we have to learn to interact a little better with nature," she said. "We're living in their space, they're living in ours."
'Don't feed the geese'
Barry Rothfuss, executive director of the Atlantic Wildlife Institute, said the goose problem isn't just a Woodstock issue.
Canada geese are congregating all over the province in places like Moncton, Fredericton and Mactaquac Provincial Park.
The species thrive in residential and industrial areas where the food source is prominent with lots of grass and access to water, he said.
"We tend to create the problem by creating the perfect environment for these animals to explode in."
According to Rothfuss, this causes them to postpone migration in the fall.
Canada geese are a regulated species, meaning they're governed by agencies like the Canadian Wildlife Service, which protects migratory birds.
Towns like Woodstock need to work with such agencies to create a management strategy that will address the root cause of the problem, Rothfuss said.
"Without that you're just dealing with a Band-Aid on a major wound," he said. "It's not going to go away."
In 2017, the Atlantic Wildlife Institute removed 79 eggs from the area around the traffic circle after a series of crashes on the road near the Champlain Place mall.
Rothfuss said residents should also alter their environments to make it less appealing for geese, such as by creating less grass and open food sources, and by not doling out treats.
"Don't feed the geese," he said.
How it started
The goose problem started in the 1980s, when the migratory birds were overpopulating along the Eastern Seaboard of the U.S., eventually making their way to Ontario — but dodging New Brunswick.
In the late 1990s, Ontario complained about the increase in geese, so Frank McKenna's Liberal government brought 3,500 unwanted Canada geese from Ontario to New Brunswick, to benefit hunters.
That's when the goose problem started for places like Woodstock.
"Somewhere along the way we have to coexist and somewhere along the way, the geese got the upper hand," Anthony said.
