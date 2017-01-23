The Canada Games Aquatic Centre is the latest municipal asset the City of Saint John is prepared to sell if the right bid comes along.

The city has issued a request for expressions of interest to hear from proponents interested in purchasing or leasing the pool facility in the heart of uptown. It comes less than two weeks after a similar request was issued for TD Station, formerly Harbour Station.

Council and city staff are examining city services and assets as part of a restructuring campaign to overhaul its finances with looming $10-million deficits in 2021 and 2022. Part of that plan is to reduce its financial commitments to five city-owned regional facilities.

The aquatic centre, built for the 1985 Canada Summer Games, has always run deficits but is attracting more users lately, according to the chair of the Saint John Aquatic Centre Commission, which operates the facility.

The facility is home to a number of aquatic clubs and fitness classes. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

"We have experienced a 10 per cent growth in membership year-over-year and the trend is expected to continue," Shalene Losier said in a release issued by the city Friday afternoon.

"Hundreds of people and families visit each week to access everything the facility has to offer."

Losier nor the centre's general manager, Stephen Smith, were immediately available to comment Friday.

Experience operator wanted

The 18-page document states the city is seeking an operator with experience in managing a similar aquatic facility and the financial resources to do so.

The document, which is similarly worded to the TD Station request, states it's not a tender or request for proposals. The city said it's the "initial step" in gauging interest and it's not bound to sell or lease the facility.

"As a municipality, we are in a period of transition to a more sustainable future," said Mayor Don Darling in the release. "Among many things, this means thinking outside of the box and looking at partnership opportunities to support the delivery of quality services across the region."

The document also highlights existing collective agreements with 10 full-time and 69 part-time unionized employees.

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 21, the same day TD Station submissions are due.

'Reshaping the way we conduct business'

Coun. David Hickey said he's in favour of the move.

"We're really reshaping the way we conduct business... reshaping the way we think about our finances," Hickey told CBC News on Friday.

"We have to have conversations like this one about, you know, assets that are costing us a million dollars plus a year. Can we really afford to maintain them?"

Hickey said his biggest concern was striking the right partnership with a private operator to ensure the long-term sustainability of the facilities.

The City of Saint John also issued a request for expressions of interest from private operators interested in purchasing or leasing TD Station.

"We want to make sure that any proposal that... eventually gets accepted has a really strong balance of public interest and making sure that we're maintaining the sanctity of the public nature of both these assets is critical to us," he said.

After the TD Station request was released earlier, Coun. Donna Reardon said it's reasonable to at least look at these options.

"Selling it, leasing it, I'm prepared to look at everything," Reardon said in a Jan. 20 interview.

"Everything is going to be looked at; every rock is going to be overturned."

One of a kind in province

The Canada Games Aquatic Centre features the only 50-metre pool in New Brunswick — and the only one in the Maritimes outside Halifax — with moveable bleachers that can accommodate up to 610 spectators.

There is also a leisure pool area with a small pool for young children and two two-lane, 25-metre pools plus a fitness centre.

The centre is home to the Saint John Fundy Tide Swim Club, the Saint John Water Polo Club, the Fundy Extreme Triathlon Club and the Surf City Artistic Swimming Club.