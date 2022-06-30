What's happening on Canada Day?
July 1 marks the 155th anniversary of Canada's independence
From firework celebrations to powwows, people in New Brunswick are choosing to mark Canada Day their own way.
Most cities and towns in the province are having family-friendly outdoor celebrations. Saint John, Moncton, Fredericton, Tabusintac, Burtts Corner and others will be putting on firework displays.
Here are a few of the events planned for July 1, 2022:
-
The Annual Fishermen Powwow, honouring the memories of our Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls, is planned in Chatham on July 1. It will begin with a 6 a.m. sunrise ceremony, then a 10 a.m. Grand Entry. There will be drumming, dancing and entertainment until 3 p.m. Fireworks are planned at 10 p.m. near the Rodd Miramichi, in partnership with the City of Miramichi.
-
Between July 1 and July 3, Broken Record Bar and Music Room and the Monarch Club in Fredericton will be hosting "NB Punk Fest." Thirteen bands from around Atlantic Canada and the west coast will be performing.
- In Fredericton, celebrations will be held at the NB Exhibition grounds on Smythe St. Celebrations kicked off with a concert on June 30. Starting at noon Friday, there will be free bouncy castles and lots of family-friendly events. The fireworks display will begin at 10:40pm launching from the Westmorland St. bridge.
-
Oromocto First Nation will be hosting a three-day powwow starting July 1. From Friday at 5 p.m. to Sunday at 3 p.m. There will be food, vendors, music, dancing and more.
-
Saint John is having its first Canada Day Waterfront Festival. Between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., there will be face painting, circus performers, arts and crafts at the new container village on Water Street. Fireworks are planned at 10 p.m.
-
St. Stephen will be holding events from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Ganong Nature Park. There will be a barbecue, bouncy castles, cake, free skating, swimming, and a free concert.
-
Grand Manan will have activities from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Activities include a pancake breakfast, sand sculpture contest, games, a bike parade, and games.
-
Moncton will be holding their "Woah Canada!" event, with activities from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Riverfront Park. There will be a kids' play zone, a bike parade, live music, an opening prayer and presentations from the Elsipogtog Mi'kmaq Cultural Center. The event will end with fireworks.
-
Centerville is doing something a little different with their Truck and Tractor Power Pull. On Friday and Saturday, watch modified trucks and tractors pull a weighted sled. The event promises "lots of smoke, noise, and fun."
-
In addition to Canada day festivities, Hampton is hosting a washer toss tournament. The event is from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hampton community center. If you want to compete, make sure to register your team in advance!
-
St. Andrews is hosting events from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The day starts with the Fishermen's Pancake Breakfast at the Fire Hall and ends with a fireworks show at Market Square. In between, there will be tours, games, music, a parade, cake, and more.
-
In Grand Falls this weekend is the 60th annual Regional Potato Festival. Enjoy food, art, activities and lots of music during the whole long weekend.
