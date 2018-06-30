As Canada Day celebrations kick off throughout the province, you may be wondering whether you can pick up a case of beer at NB Liquor or stop by Walmart to grab a few groceries.

As Canada Day falls on Sunday this year, some places will be closed on Monday, July 2.

Here's what's opened and closed in New Brunswick for the Canada Day long weekend:

Retail and grocery

NB Liquor is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Canada Day, but it will be closed July 2.

Regent Mall in Fredericton will be closed July 2.

McAllister Place in Saint John will be closed July 2.

Champlain Place in Moncton is open Canada Day from 12 to 5 p.m. and closed July 2.

The Cineplex in Regent Mall is open Canada Day and July 2.

Walmarts are open regular hours on Canada Day

Government offices, public services and road closures