What's open and what's closed on the long weekend in New Brunswick
As Canada Day celebrations kick off throughout the province, you may be wondering whether you can pick up a case of beer at NB Liquor or stop by Walmart to grab a few groceries.
Some places will be closed on July 2 instead of on Canada Day
As Canada Day falls on Sunday this year, some places will be closed on Monday, July 2.
Here's what's opened and closed in New Brunswick for the Canada Day long weekend:
Retail and grocery
- NB Liquor is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Canada Day, but it will be closed July 2.
- Regent Mall in Fredericton will be closed July 2.
- McAllister Place in Saint John will be closed July 2.
- Champlain Place in Moncton is open Canada Day from 12 to 5 p.m. and closed July 2.
- The Cineplex in Regent Mall is open Canada Day and July 2.
- Walmarts are open regular hours on Canada Day
Government offices, public services and road closures
- Service New Brunswick is closed July 2.
- Service Canada is closed July 2.
- Canada Post is closed July 2. There will be no collection or delivery of mail.
- All public libraries in the province will be closed on Sunday. The Saint John Free Library, Fredericton Public Library, Mgr. W.J. Conway Public Library in Edmundston, Campbellton Centennial Library and Moncton Public Library will be open Monday.
- Fredericton Transit will not operate July 2.
- Codiac Transpo will operate on a regular Sunday schedule on Canada Day, but there will be no service on July 2.
- There will be no bus service in Miramichi on July 2.
- Saint John Transit will run on a regular Sunday schedule on Canada Day and on a Sunday schedule on July 2. Saint John Transit will offer free bus service on Canada Day.
- In Fredericton, the Westmorland Street Bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. for vehicles and pedestrians on Canada Day. Boating access to the St. John River will be restricted to below the Carleton Street piers or past the Small Craft Aquatic Centre from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- From June 30 at 2 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Canada Day in Moncton, the eastbound lanes of Assomption Boulevard from Lutz Street to Downing Street will be closed. The Assomption/Lutz and Assomption/Westmorland intersections will remain open. Vehicles headed south on Westmorland Street will still be able to turn right and head west on Assomption or straight to the Moncton Press Club. The westbound lanes of Assomption Boulevard from Main Street to Westmorland Street will be closed. There will be access to Blue Cross parking, Moncton Law Courts, condos, and RCMP station via Mechanic Street. Downing Street from Assomption Boulevard to Sommet Lane will be closed.