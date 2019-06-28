152 and counting: New Brunswick celebrates Canada Day

Canada celebrates its 152nd birthday on Monday with plenty of activities for all ages.

Here is a look at some of the things you can enjoy free of charge in Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton.

Fredericton

Canada Day celebrations begin Sunday night in Officers' Square with live music. Fredericton rock group Wicked Vices, Halifax-based Wintersleep and Moncton rock band the Motorleague will take the stage through the evening. The music starts at 6:30 p.m. and will wind up around 11.

The festivities continue on Canada Day, beginning at noon with the children's musical group Scotty and the Stars.

The opening ceremony takes place at 2 p.m. and is followed by the Calithumpians theatre troupe's 2019 debut. A gymnastic performance from Atlantic Cirque will follow, along with live music from Frantically Atlantic, Kendra Gale Band, the Beaches and others.

The evening will conclude with a fireworks display over the St. John River around 10:45 and music from the 1980s cover band, Pretty in Pink.

Moncton

Moncton's celebrations begin at 11 a.m. on July 1 on the riverfront with activities for kids. There will be face painting, a water slide and yoga, and children's musician Art Richard will perform.

Canadian rockers April Wine play the Canada Day stage in Moncton. ((April Wine))

Izabelle, Ariane Moffat and Canadian rock icons April Wine will take the main stage at Moncton's Riverfront Park beginning at 5 p.m. The bands will play until around 10 o'clock, when fireworks will light up the night sky. There will also be a food tent and beer garden with local brews.

Saint John

The 15th annual Canada Day countdown will take place on the Saint John waterfront at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, featuring live music and fireworks at midnight.

Celebrations begin bright and early on Monday, with art in the park at 8 a.m. and charity bingo beginning at 11 in King's Square. A beach volleyball tournament and the annual Atlantic Canada Skateboard Challenge will also take place.

Trolleys, antique cars and marching bands will overtake King Street for the Canada Day People Parade around 11 a.m.

Fireworks will light up the sky at Canada Day celebrations all over New Brunswick. (Tourism NB)

Free children's activities will be offered during the day in King's Square, the City Market, Loyalist Plaza, Market Square and the boardwalk. Face painting, cookie decorating, crafts, sidewalk chalk, cotton candy and bubbles should keep the kids entertained.

Music and dance performances by the Saint Mary's Band, the Jasmine Performing Arts Group and other performers begin at 11 a.m. and continue until midnight.

Other celebrations on the waterfront include Bernard the magician performing tricks throughout the evening and a ghost story walking tour. Grand finale fireworks will finish off the festivities.

The city is also offering free admission to the New Brunswick Museum, Loyalist House tours and historic trolley rides.