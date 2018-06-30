25 events not to miss this Canada Day weekend in New Brunswick

Skateboard competitions. Shakespeare. Pro-weed rallies and off-road motorcycle racing.

New Brunswickers are spoiled for choice when it comes to weird and wonderful ways to spend the long weekend.

Here are the biggest, best and most off-the-beaten-track events happening in Fredericton, Moncton and Saint John.

Remember: event organizers and musicians have ever-changing schedules — so be sure to call ahead and confirm.

June 30, 2018

Canada Day Pre-Party. Officers' Square, 6:30 p.m. until late. Free.

Canada Day Eve kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with Dj IV, the award-winning disc jockey and producer, who regularly shares the spotlight with both Classified and the Trailer Park Boys. Halifax rapper J-BRU hits the stage at 8 p.m. before Classified headlines at 9:30 p.m. After-party at the Phoenix Nightclub starts at 11 p.m. and runs until the bars close. $6 cover, 19+. Space is limited.

Cymbeline. Odell Park. 7:30 p.m. $20 general admission, $12 students, $15 seniors.

Forgo the chaos downtown in favour of more civilized entertainment: this Princess Bride-inspired production of Shakespeare's Cymbeline tells the story of princess Imogen, separated from her true love, Posthumus, through the machinations of her wicked stepmother. Meanwhile, King Cymbeline plots an armed rebellion against Britain's Roman overlords. Dangerous potions, buffoonish villains, and stirring battle scenes over an ambitious two hour and 45-minute run time, which includes one 15-minute intermission.

Shakespeare's Cymbeline will be staged in Odell Park at 7:30 p.m on June 30.

Animaritime. Crowne Plaza / Fredericton Convention Centre. Weekend Pass $45. To 6 p.m July 1.

Fredericton's premiere anime, manga and gaming convention is now in its 14th year — and this year's theme is intergalactic, medieval, fairy tales. The Animaritime Masquerade runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fredericton Playhouse and is billed as "part talent show, part fashion show, all amazing!" At boom! nightclub at 474 Queen St., dress up as your favourite character and dance to upbeat J-Pop tunes by TJ TimeTurner. 19+, drink specials all night. Prizes for the best outfits. $5 cover. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Hey friends! I'm a guest at this year's Animaritime, And will be talking about cosplay and online presence. (And cats) <a href="https://t.co/HgoZsgdamR">pic.twitter.com/HgoZsgdamR</a> —@thatCalamity

Uforia. Monteith. Gemstonez. The Capital Complex. $10. 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Underground Alliance Recording & Promotion hosts Toronto-based Uforia, billed as "wild young musicians pounding out a heavy, complex orchestration of power-rhythms, riffs, beautiful chord changes and melodies." They're joined by Moncton's Gemstonez and fellow rock 'n' roll rebels Monteith.

Grimross 5th Year Anniversary. 600 Bishop Dr.. Free admission.12 p.m. to late.

Five years ago this weekend, Grimross sold its very first growler of Cheval D'or. The party runs all weekend long with games, food trucks, prizes, and special cask beers. Saturday's fun times include washer toss and standup comedy. $5 pints all weekend.

July 1, 2018

Funday brunch. The Capital. Reservations required. 11 a.m. to whenever.

Drag queens. Tacos. What more could you want? Pop-up taqueria on the Capital patio features drag artists Freeda Whales and Hinky Dinky. Assuage your hangover with a specially priced Bloody Mary, boozy iced coffee, huevos rancheros and chicken tacos with salsa roja on handmade corn tortillas. Door prizes and shenanigans guaranteed. Call ahead or email fundaybrunchfreddy@gmail.com to reserve a seat.

Canada Day in Officers' Square. Free. 12 p.m. to late.

Canada Day festivities kick off at 2 p.m., ushering in a full day and night of entertainment from Keith Hallet, Cathy Hutch, and headliners Ria Mae and the Motorleague. Fireworks start at 10:45 p.m. After that, head to the Capital for the Mothership — billed as "funkadelic sounds from the 70s and 80s." $8 cover, 19+.

Maritime Kitchen Party. The Twenty/20. 403 Regent St. Free cover.

Give 'er this Canada Day at self-described "greasy" watering hole the Twenty/20. A good old-fashioned hoedown with super-cheap drink specials, prizes and other questionable Maritime fun. Bring your own spoons and Stompin' Tom lyrics for impromptu parking lot sing-alongs.

30 June, 2018

Fourteenth Annual Canada Day Countdown. 1 Market Square. Free.

The annual NYE-style countdown features Toronto indie pop stars Alvvays, Montreal electro-soul and hip-hop nine-piece Busty and the Bass, and effortless three-part harmonies by Cape Breton's Port Cities. Biergarten opens at 8 p.m: proceeds from beer pong, barbeque, artisan market and Wipeout-style games raise money for the fight against cystic fibrosis.



Fifth Annual Women's Auxiliary of the Black Community Canada Day Picnic. Rockwood Park stables. BYO food and drink. 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For years, families from Saint John's black community have gathered for this annual picnic in Rockwood Park named after the WABC, the strong women who started it all. A dance will follow at the Barrack Green Armouries from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets $9 at the door, $7 in advance. Dance is 19+.

July 1, 2018

Canada Day Kick Off & Shuttle. Moosehead Small Batch. 89 Main St. W. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saint John's newest small-batch brewery offers a free shuttle running from the brewery to the Market Square Boardwalk. Ten brews on tap, plus a special one-day-only beer Caesar cocktail. Shuttle leaves every 30 minutes between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., allowing Saint Johners to fully enjoy the best of the west before they decamp for the fireworks uptown.

Canada Day People Parade. King Square. 11 a.m.

Bring your whistles, horns, and vuvuzelas: over 500 people participate in this loud, colourful parade through the city centre, including Saint John Mayor Don Darling and council, MP Wayne Long, the Saint John Police Honour Guard, Sea Cadets, and Cherry Brook Zoo. If you and the kids want to join in the fun, the Saint John Newcomers Centre is rounding up parade participants at 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot behind Service New Brunswick at 15 King Square North.

Classified, left, and David Myles perform at the 2017 East Coast Music Awards. Both will be in Saint John for the Canada Day celebrations on the Boardwalk. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Free Children's Activities. King Square, City Market, Loyalist Plaza, Market Square and Market Square Boardwalk. All day.

Face painting, cookie decoration, temporary tattoos, flag-making, crafts, pins, life-size board games, Spiderman and Elsa meet-and-greets — it's all happening for the little tykes uptown all day long. Bonus: free admission at both the New Brunswick Museum and Loyalist House.

Canada Day on the River Saint John Marina, 2050 Westfield Rd. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Riverside bash with live music in the Two Anchors Courtyard: rock covers by Southern Comfort starting at 3 p.m. followed by ECMA-nominated blues artists the Kendra Gale Band at 6 p.m. Drink special all day and free bus ride uptown to see the fireworks at 9 p.m.

Canada Day on the Boardwalk. 1 Market Square. Free. 4 p.m. to late.

Bona fide hit-maker, producer and rapper Classified joins nattily dressed consummate showman David Myles to headline the Canada Day show on the boardwalk. Country jams by Ryan Cook and reggae by Weak Size Fish complete the evening. "Ooh" and "ahh" over the fireworks finale at dusk.

Canada Day Uptown Throwdown w/ Dj IV and DJ Willis. Callie's Pub. $10 before midnight, $12 after. Doors open at 10 p.m.

Hip-hop dance music featuring live sets by Dj IV, the official DJ for both Classified and SwearNet, the uncensored network from the stars of Trailer Park Boys.

Mayor's Cup skateboard competition. Station One Skate Park. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain Date: Monday, July 2.

Bring your helmet and hit some sick jumps (or just watch the wannabes wipe out) at the annual skateboard competition, which pays tribute to the memory of late Saint John skater Isaac (Puma) Miller.

June 30, 2018

Hard Charger, Appalachian Terror Unit, Warsick at the Caveau. Downing Street, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. $6 cover before 10:30 p.m. and $10 after.

Shoe-wrecking, gas-pedal-mashing, nihilistic rock 'n' roll from Fredericton's Hard Charger. They're joined by West Virginian crust-punks Appalachian Terror Unit, and Warsick, a hard-driving four-piece from the city they call Punkton.

Canada Day punk show at the Caveau.

Rivers of Nihil, Alterbeast, Inferi, Dischord. Bar Le Coude, 18 Antonine-Maillet Ave. Doors at 8 p.m. $16 in advance, $20 at the door,

Black Chord Productions presents progressive Pennsylvania rockers Rivers of Nihil, Sacramento tech death powerhouse Alterbeast and melodic metal from Inferi, forged in the bowels of Nashville, Tenn. High-speed aggressive guitars and vicious vocals from Moncton's own Dischord, who play stuff from their upcoming album. Tickets on sale at Franks Music and Spin-It Records and Video.

July 1, 2018

Whoa Canada! Celebrations / La fête Beau Canada! Moncton Riverfront Parking Lot. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Kids will dig the foam pit, inflatable games and slime station from noon to 3 p.m. Adult fun starts later, when the Whoa! Canada stage lights up from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with Moncton scene veterans the Monoxides, Quebecois pop and rock singer-songwriter Laurence Jalbert, and ex-Barenaked Lady Steven Page with Odds. The fireworks — a tri-city presentation from Moncton, Riverview, and Dieppe — start at 10 p.m. Moncton's downtown craft beer garden is back from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., with local beer and cider and a full view of the stage.

2nd Moncton Cannabis Day Celebration. Bore View Park. 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

It won't be legal until Oct. 17, but you can still celebrate your love of all things green and leafy at Bore View Park on Sunday with a picnic, DJ sets, vendors, food and information on medical cannabis. The organizers wisely caution: "Please note there is NO smoking in public parks but we cannot control the street or parking lots … please respect the rules of the city."

Two people hold a modified design of the Canadian flag with a marijuana leaf in in place of the maple leaf during the '420 Toronto' rally in Toronto: we're willing to bet the pro-cannabis celebration in Moncton July 1 will be considerably smaller-scale. (Mark Blinch/Canadian Press)

Canada Day Race 2018 — Moncton / Dieppe. Running Room. 300 Main St. 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

As many as 350 participants are expected to turn out for the five-kilometre and 15-kilometre run/walk, plus a one-kilometre fun run for kids. T-shirts and finishers' medals for participants (just medals for the kids). Online registration on the Running Room website.

Farm Fest at the Meeting House. Lutz Mountain Heritage Museum. 3143 Mountain Rd. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Annual farm fest at the Lutz Mountain Meeting House, built in 1883, features historic garments, quilts, household implements, tools, and a school room, plus Canada Day games for the kids, kite flying, music, Oktoberfest sausages, ice cream and antique tractors.

NB River Ranch Canada Day Hare scramble 120. River Ranch, 101 MacLean Crossroad. $20 to $25. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

An afternoon of off-road motorcycle racing around a marked course through rugged natural terrain. The main event is a two-hour tag team race. You must be a member of the New Brunswick Dirt Riders Association or the Nova Scotia Off Road Riders Association to participate. Smaller races for small wheel bikes, ladies, and beginners.

The 902 Lit Tour. The Hub Sports Pub & Club, 800 Main St. $10 cover. 10 p.m. to to 2 a.m.

Jordan Mackie, a.k.a It's Mackie, an up-and-coming hip-hop artist from Nova Scotia, is joined by rapper and writer X-Plycit and a host of other MCs, including Stack Loot Divide, SwitchaMusik, Johnny Manic, Wolf Castle, the Blunt Brothaz, Manik_902, and Kam Speech & Scence from Tobique First Nation. Students with a valid ID get in for $5.