RCMP investigate incident that tied up traffic at St. Croix border crossing on Sunday
An incident that took place at the St. Croix border crossing tied up traffic on Sunday night, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.
Nicholas Dorion, a spokesperson for the agency, said in an email to CBC News the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m.
Dorion could not elaborate on the nature of the incident because a police investigation is ongoing.
The RCMP are investigating the incident.
The border crossing connects the towns of Vanceboro, Maine and St. Croix, a town about 10 kilometres southwest from McAdam.
"Although there has been service disruption at the POE [port of entry] following the incident, operations have resumed shortly thereafter," he said in the email.